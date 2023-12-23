Claressa Shields should fight in Africa like Muhammad Ali, says promoter Dmitry Salita

Claressa Shields considers herself to be the greatest female fighter of all time and her promoter would like to see her emulate "The Greatest", Muhammad Ali, by having a major fight in Africa.

Ali beat George Foreman in a historic fight in what was then Zaire in 1974.

Promoter Dmitry Salita would like to bring a Shields fight to Africa in 2024.

"To go to Africa, like Muhammad Ali did, to have a significant fight there would be worldwide news. Another step in her career that would transcend the sport of boxing and be great for its growth," Salita told Sky Sports.

"It would be a great statement for the sports world.

"Sometimes certain boxing fights transcend the sport of boxing and for Claressa at some point to fight in the Middle East and to fight in Africa would be that.

"We'd love for that to happen at some point down the line. Not too far down the line, hopefully."

Savannah Marshall, whom Shields beat in an epic fight in London last year, would be the ideal opponent for such an occasion.

"People keep asking me about the rematch with Savannah Marshall. It's a fight that's also natural because that rivalry is also a natural rivalry. It's not manufactured. You don't have to tell either fighter what to say, how to act, they genuinely dislike each other," Salita said.

"Claressa travelled thousands of miles away from home to avenge that controversial loss as an amateur and she did it at the peak of her career.

"There's not a lot of American fighters that in the peak of their career, who have been Olympic champions, have travelled to the country of their rival to fight them. Claressa did it and she won in spectacular fashion and gained tens and hundreds of thousands of fans abroad.

"A true world champion is what she is."

Both Marshall and Shields have signed deals with MMA organisation PFL, so they could even fight again in another sport.

"Their rivalry's so great whatever they do, if they play chess, people are going to want to see it," Salita said.

"I believe 10 out of 10 times Claressa wins the fight but Savannah is a very good fighter.

"I believe that fight is always going to be entertaining and exciting. But Claressa keeps getting better, keeps getting stronger, her confidence is now on another level but we welcome the rematch.

"For the rematch, both have been victorious [since their last fight], we're open to exploring it."