Krzysztof Glowacki banned for failed drug test after Richard Riakporhe fight

Former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki has been handed a four-year ban for failing a drug test after boxing Richard Riakporhe last year.

Riakporhe stopped Poland's Glowacki inside four rounds at the AO Arena in Manchester last January on the undercard of the first Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith fight.

In a post-fight urine test Glowacki returned an adverse analytical finding for boldenone, listed as an anabolic androgenic steroid by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) and prohibited in sport at all times.

Subsequently UKAD provisionally suspended Glowacki from all code-compliant sport and then charged him with anti-doping rule violations.

In October Glowacki's case was heard by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel, which decided the following month to impose a period of ineligibility of four years from April 6, 2023.

Hamish Coffey, UKAD Director of Operations said: "It is very important that athletes respect the rules and understand their responsibilities to uphold clean sport.

"Boldenone, as with all steroids, is performance enhancing and undermines the integrity of sport. There is no place for steroids in sport."

Glowacki is a former WBO champion and has competed at the top level of the cruiserweight division.

He has boxed Oleksandr Usyk, Mairis Briedis and Britain's Lawrence Okolie in world title fights as well as last year's losing effort to Riakporhe.

It is another doping case from a boxing event in Britain. In 2023 Robert Helenius failed a drug test after his fight with Anthony Joshua - and Helenius was replacing Dillian Whyte as Joshua's opponent after Whyte was ruled out when an anti-doping test returned adverse findings.

The previous year Conor Benn had tested positive for a banned substance before a mooted fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Although his provisional suspension has been lifted, that decision is currently being appealed.