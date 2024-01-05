Teofimo Lopez to face Jamaine Ortiz on February 9 bill featuring Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza live on Sky Sports

Teofimo Lopez will defend the WBO super-lightweight world championship against Jamaine Ortiz, live on Sky Sports on February 9.

Lopez puts the belt he won from Josh Taylor on the line against Ortiz at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis will box former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza on the card.

Lopez promised: "'The Takeover' will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can! To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert.

"Jamaine is tough. I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship. I'll show the world that champions don't flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest.

"This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let's show the world once again what real boxing looks like."

Ortiz notched a decision win against former world champion Jamel Herring and rounded off 2022 with an exceptional showing against Vasiliy Lomachenko, dropping a tightly contested bout by unanimous decision. He responded with a one-sided points verdict over Antonio Moran in September.

Ortiz said: "This is the most important fight of my career. It's my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I'm looking forward to coming home as the new champion."

Ahead of his fight with Davis, Pedraza warned: "Keyshawn Davis is going to experience what it's like to face a two-division world champion. He's never faced a boxer of my calibre, nor has he faced anyone even close to the calibre of my toughest opponents.

"He wants to continue climbing up the ranks, but on February 8 [in Las Vegas], he'll be falling off the ladder."

"I have all the respect in the world for Jose Pedraza and what he's accomplished in the pro game," Davis said.

"This is type of step up I need to get to the next level, and I know Pedraza will bring his A-game. It's his last chance to get back to title contention, but I won't let that happen.

"I will show out for the fans in Las Vegas and everyone watching."