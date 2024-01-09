Callum Smith's 'explosive' power could stop Artur Beterbiev early, brother Paul predicts

Callum Smith is primed to end Artur Beterbiev's perfect professional record in "explosive" style this weekend, according to his brother Paul.

Unified light-heavyweight champion Beterbiev is aiming to make it 20 knockout wins from 20 fights when he puts his three world titles on the line against the youngest Smith brother in his adopted home of Quebec in the early hours of Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Russian-born fighter - 39 later this month - has a reputation as one of boxing's most fearsome punchers and is a strong favourite with the bookmakers to retain his belts against an opponent whose own world title success came at super-middleweight before a step-up in division two fights ago.

But that is not how the challenger's brother Paul - one of four siblings to have fought at elite level - anticipates the action playing out.

"I think everyone knows in the boxing world he's 100 per cent got the tools to do it," Paul Smith told Sky Sports News.

"If you've seen Callum fight, you'll know he's a massive live underdog in this fight - even though he's the underdog. For us it's a fight that he wins and wins well, and I think if you hit as hard as Callum...

"Technically he's exceptional. His non-punching hand is the key in this fight. When Beterbiev lets his shots go he's wide open, in my opinion and a lot of other people's opinion.

"He's a devastating puncher, he's a monster, he's never been the distance, he's knocked everyone out he's faced, but he's 39 years of age. That's a couple of years younger than me and, to be honest with you, I feel like I'm falling apart.

"We're not banking on that catching up with him, we're confident of Callum doing it anyway. Callum's prepared 100 per cent, he's always in phenomenal shape and he looks great again. I think at the new weight - light-heavyweight - there's not many that can punch as hard as him."

Callum Smith is almost six years younger than Beterbiev and has told Sky Sports he is confident of silencing those voices that give him little hope of becoming a two-weight world champion this weekend.

And that view is endorsed by his close-knit family, with Paul Smith predicting: "If he wins, which we think he can do, and if he wins the way we think he's going to be winning, it's going to be explosive.

"In my opinion, I've always said this fight could be over early. They're both huge punchers, but I'm very, very confident in Callum's technique and the power that he has at this new weight.

"His chin's good, everything about the camp has gone well. He's been doing everything that's asked of him. I'm very confident."

'We're not coming here to make up the numbers'

Beterbiev may boast 19 knockouts, but that is two fewer than his opponent has managed from his 29 victories in the paid ranks.

And another of the boxing Smiths, former super-welterweight world champion Liam, says neither Beterbiev's reputation nor record will count for much if his brother scents a stoppage in Canada.

"We've all got that bit of spite in us, but I don't punch as hard as Callum," Liam Smith told Sky Sports News.

"One thing he's got - and I'll have a conversation with anyone - he's got one of the best knockout reels in British boxing...when he has people hurt he finishes them.

"This won't be no different with Beterbiev. If he smells any weaknesses, if he smells any vulnerabilities, he'll take them.

"That's why we're here in numbers and we're confident. We're not coming here to make up the numbers."

Callum Smith challenges Artur Beterbiev live on Sky Sports Arena from 1am and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am on Sunday.