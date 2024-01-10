Tyson Fury should beat Oleksandr Usyk, says Artur Beterbiev, but only if he has prepared well

Artur Beterbiev beat Oleksandr Usyk once, and he believes Tyson Fury will do so too when the Briton fights him for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Beterbiev, who is the holder the WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight championships, lost to Usyk in two exciting bouts at 91kgs in the 2011 amateur World championships and 2012 Olympics.

But he is the first to point out that he also holds an amateur win over Usyk, beating the Ukrainian when they were both light-heavyweights.

He shrugged off those past defeats. "That time my weight was only 83kgs," he told Sky Sports. "I've never been 90kgs in a fight.

"We had another fight too in the amateurs," he added. "There was a match [in Russia], I had fight with him there at 81kgs and I beat him on the first day [of the tournament].

"You know Oleksandr Usyk, he does his job very well. What I can say, good for him."

That is something of an understatement. Usyk has excelled as a professional, beating Anthony Joshua to win the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles, and his February fight with WBC titlist Fury gives him the chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

But his amateur rival Beterbiev thinks that Fury will be victorious in that fight next month.

"I said when they fight, Oleksandr Usyk with Joshua, I said I think Joshua is going to win. I'm more for Joshua because he's a real heavyweight. He's not a cruiserweight," Beterbiev said.

"There's a big difference. I say who is preparing well, will win. Now too, I think Tyson Fury is going to win. But who's preparing well, he's going to win."

Beterbiev has been dominant as a professional fighter himself and this weekend defends his unified light-heavyweight titles against Liverpool's Callum Smith, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am on Sunday.

If he does win, with his devastating punch power, he could consider a future move up in weight, or stay at 175lbs and target his own undisputed fight with Dmitry Bivol.

"It's interesting. Let's talk about it after," he said with a faint smile. "I don't know who is there next.

"But I'm all focused now for my next opponent, Callum Smith."

