Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith: Watch final press conference live ahead of light-heavyweight title clash

Callum Smith will have a face-off with fearsome world champion Artur Beterbiev in their final press conference - and you can watch a free live stream!

IBF, WBC and WBO world champion Beterbiev will defend his titles against Britain's Smith in Canada in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Smith is aiming to shock the world by becoming a two-weight world champion as he seeks to dethrone Beterbiev in the 175-pound division.

Beterbiev has built a fearsome reputation, having knocked out all his opponents to date in his 19 wins.

Ahead of Callum Smith's much-anticipated clash with Artur Beterbiev this weekend, relive how Brits have fared previously against some of the best pound-for-pound fighters of their generation

In January last year, he beat Anthony Yarde in a fight of the year contender, while another Brit in Callum Johnson was also stopped back in 2018, although the undefeated champion was put down heavily in that bout.

Smith, a former super-middleweight world champion, has fought just twice since 2020 suffering the only defeat of his professional career to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but two victories put him back in title contention.

