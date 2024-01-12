Callum Smith on Artur Beterbiev making three crucial mistakes going into their unified WBC, IBF and WBO title fight

Callum Smith has warned Artur Beterbiev against making three crucial mistakes ahead of their unified light-heavyweight championship clash this weekend.

Beterbiev defends the WBC, IBF and WBO 175lb titles against Britain's Smith at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The champion has suggested that Smith will struggle to replicate his success at super-middleweight in the division above.

But Smith is adamant that Beterbiev should not underestimate the threat he poses.

"I think people always see me as a big super-middle and probably a small light-heavyweight," he told Sky Sports.

"I think I'm still a big 175lbs. I think I've filled into the weight nicely since moving up. It's been a couple of years now. If he does [think he's just a super-middleweight] then more fool him.

"I think he'll be in for a shock when we get in there and I'm a big, fully fledged 175lbs.

"I think I've carried my power.

"I don't really know what his opinion of me is. But we'll find out."

Smith's most high profile contest was a tame points defeat to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

But he promises that is not a true reflection of his fighting ability.

"I think most people probably judge me off that performance, I think that's the frustrating part of it. It was the biggest fight in my career at the time probably on the biggest stage. So a lot of people probably know me from that fight rather than everything I've done beforehand and my performances since," Smith said.

"But again, that's on him. If he wants to judge me on that performance then it's probably more fool him. But I know what version of me sits here now and what version of me is going to step in the ring.

"It's a completely different fighter to the one that fought Canelo Alvarez down at 168lbs."

Dmitry Bivol holds the one world title, the WBA belt, that Beterbiev doesn't possess and they are expected to fight for the undisputed championship later this year.

"I've been a world champion myself and the first thing you want to do is fight the other champions and kind of cement yourself as the best in the division. But I wouldn't sign for another fight or talk about another fight while I still had one sitting in front of me," Smith said.

Looking too far ahead is a mistake all too easily made in boxing.

"I think we've seen with the [Deontay] Wilder and [Anthony] Joshua situation you can never count on anything or bank on any result, especially in the higher weight divisions. At world level I think anyone can be beat.

"It probably shows his confidence in beating me but I'm very confident in going there and ripping the script up."

Can Smith beat Beterbiev?

Artur Beterbiev must be considered the favourite. He has never lost, and never heard the final bell as he's stopped every opponent so far.

He holds three world titles and has spent his whole career in the weight class.

But can Smith upset the reigning champion?

Light-heavyweight Olympic star Ben Whittaker said: "You can never write off Beterbiev just for the simple fact he's 19-0, 19 knockouts. That is ridiculous. When he touches you, he can hurt you.

"[Anthony] Yarde lost but there were certain points in there where if it was a couple of years ago it wouldn't even be close where Yarde actually got the shots in, backed him up sometimes.

"So I think a tall powerful rangy Callum Smith, he'll give Beterbiev a lot of problems. Just keep him on the end of range, every time he comes in counter him, move him off. And he can punch as well.

"I would edge towards Smith but it depends how he goes in there."

Zak Chelli, who's been sparring Smith, added: "He can pull it off. But I think if he gets involved, it's not good for him.

"I believe it'll be a tough fight for Smith, but I believe he's got the ability to pull it off. Let's see how he is on the night."

Dan Azeez, the British light-heavyweight champion, has sparred with Beterbiev and trained alongside Smith with coach Buddy McGirt.

He said: "I can't see it going the distance. But, you know what, I have a feeling Beterbiev's going to respect him. People think he's going to go in there and bulldoze him. I don't think so. He'll respect him, he'll box.

"My brain says Beterbiev [to win] but my heart goes with Callum, he's an underdog, I love an underdog story.

"I'd love him to bring those belts back."

