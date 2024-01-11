Callum Smith will become Liverpool's first undisputed champion, says two-weight titlist Natasha Jonas

Natasha Jonas and Callum Smith have had a friendly rivalry since they were amateur boxers. He could join her as a two-weight champion when he fights Artur Beterbiev this weekend; Watch Beterbiev vs Smith live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning
Thursday 11 January 2024 10:13, UK
Natasha Jonas might have beaten Callum Smith to becoming Liverpool’s first two-weight world titlist, but she believes he will eventually become the city’s first undisputed champion.
Jonas and the Smith brothers have had a friendly rivalry since they were amateur boxers at the famous Rotunda club in Liverpool.
"I have been in competition with the Smiths ever since I walked through that Rotunda door and seen all their names on the board [of champions]," Jonas recalled.
She was a team-mate of Callum Smith on the GB squad and for a long period of their professional careers worked with the same coach.
Smith became a professional world titlist first, when he beat George Groves to win the WBA super-middleweight belt.
Jonas though became a two-division champion first.
She unified IBF, WBC and WBO belts at super-welterweight before moving down to 147lbs and winning another IBF title there last year.
"She's flipped the switch now. She's done two weight divisions, she's getting all the world titles. I need to catch her up now and replenish the trophy cabinet so I'm on par with her," Smith laughed.
He will challenge for a championship in a second weight class this weekend when he fights Artur Beterbiev for the unified WBO, WBC and IBF belts at 175lbs, live on Sky Sports Arena from 1am on Sunday morning.
Jonas is backing him to beat Beterbiev this weekend and ultimately go on to win all the major light-heavyweight titles.
"He will become Liverpool's first undisputed champion. So I'm going to have to do one better, in some way!" she told Sky Sports.
"He looks in great shape. Callum always does. He's been in some huge fights. And I don't think the occasion and the person in front of him will get to him," Jonas continued.
"We all know Callum can punch. We all know that he's good at those shots that long-armed people shouldn't be good at. We all know he can fight and he can box.
"We also know that Beterbiev's got a good chin, can punch. So it'll also be a case of who grinds who down."
Jonas will be in a big fight herself the following weekend. She boxes American star Mikaela Mayer on January 20 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.
"I've known Tasha a very long time," Smith said. "I still do sessions with her now with our strength and conditioning coach. She's an inspiration, she seems to be getting better and better with age.
"When people say Beterbiev's getting old, then I look at Tasha and you'd think she's old but she's flying. She's getting better with age.
"It's a great fight. I really rate Mikaela Mayer, she's a top fighter. In women's boxing, I think the two of them are top 10 pound-for-pound. I think that says a lot about how good the fight is going to be.
"But as I say, I think Tasha's getting better and better, I think she's on a good little run of momentum. I think Mikaela Mayer's probably struggled getting momentum since the [Alycia] Baumgardner loss and I think that'll probably favour Natasha in this fight.
"I think she wins but I think it's a good, tough fight."
Callum Smith challenges Artur Beterbiev live on Sky Sports Arena from 1am and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.15am on Sunday.