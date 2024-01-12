Callum Smith weighs in slightly lighter than Artur Beterbiev before both fighters share intense face-off at weigh-in

Callum Smith fixed an icy stare on Artur Beterbiev at an intense final face-off ahead of this weekend's unified light-heavyweight title fight in Canada.

Smith tipped the scales at 174.6 pounds, just under the light-heavyweight limit of 175lbs, while Beterbiev was bang on the required weight for the defence of his WBC, IBF and WBO belts in Quebec City, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Sunday morning.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Beterbiev has stopped all 19 of his previous opponents, including British duo Callum Johnson and Anthony Yarde, but Smith did not appear daunted by the fearsome champion as they went head-to-head for the last time before the opening bell.

"I don't think you're going to win a fight by intimidating someone at a stare-off, but I'm ready, I always focus on myself and I'm in good shape. I feel good, I feel strong," Smith told Sky Sports.

Smith has claimed two stoppage wins since he stepped up from super-middleweight after his world title reign was ended by his sole defeat, a points loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in December 2020.

Image: Beterbiev has a fearsome unbeaten record

"Yeah definitely [best shape of my career]," said Smith.

"I've always said 175[lbs] suits me massively. I've had a good camp. I've got a great team who do everything correct and I think you've seen up there, I'm in good shape.

"Physically, mentally I'm in a good place and the only thing left to do is go and perform."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Smith says he is capable of inflicting a KO defeat on Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol, who defended his WBA belt with a unanimous decision win over Lydon Arthur last month, could be next in line to face the winner of Beterbiev-Smith later this year.

Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Sunday morning.