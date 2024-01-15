Natasha Jonas: 'Mikaela Mayer gives me that fear factor. I don’t want to be in my hometown losing to her'

Natasha Jonas would be forgiven if she was already satisfied with what she's achieved so far. But she has no intention of letting up.

The Liverpudlian unified three world titles at super-welter, before moving down a division to become a two-weight champion when she captured the IBF belt at 147lbs.

She made history when she became the first woman to win the British Boxing Board of Control's prestigious Boxer of the Year award last March.

At 39 years old, Jonas could have hung up her gloves up for good. Instead, this week, she is going into what could become the most meaningful fight of her career.

At the M&S Bank Arena in her Liverpool hometown, Jonas puts her world title on the line against American star Mikaela Mayer, live on Sky Sports on Saturday January 20.

Victory in this fight would be Jonas' best win yet.

"That's the motivation, that's the drive. For me to be saying I'm one of the best pound-for-pound and move myself up that list, I have to be beating people in that list and that's what she is. That's what she brings," Jonas told Sky Sports.

But the champion is convinced she will rise to the occasion and the opponent.

"Sometimes I feel I need that fear factor to bring out the best in me," Jonas said.

"We've seen it against [Terri] Harper and we've seen it against Katie Taylor and we've seen it in other fights; [Marie Eve] Dicaire, [Patricia] Berghult and [Chris] Namus, where you're not always 100% going to win and I do think that brings out the best in me and the best performances.

"Mikaela definitely gives me that fear factor. I don't want to lose. I don't want to be in my hometown losing to her, or to anyone."

Headlining in Liverpool brings a special expectation. But Jonas said: "There's always pressure every time we step into the ring, no matter where it is.

"Being on some of the biggest stages, the Olympics and wherever else, the chief support to Amir Khan, I always put pressure on myself because I want to perform no matter where I am.

"Obviously hometown adds a little bit more but it's still the same thing. It's no different to any other boxing match in how I approach it and the training that goes into it. It's boxing. And it's another fight."

It was actually winning her first world title, on the undercard of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook in 2022, that helped her realise her potential. Since then she's been getting continually better.

"Once I got that Namus result and I got that win, I felt like a big stress and pressure was just lifted off my shoulders and I went back to enjoying boxing," she said.

"People have been saying your last few performances have been your best and that's because I'm not carrying that burden of trying to be a world champion.

"Now I'm more like let's go back to enjoying the boxing. I proved to myself more than anyone else that I can be at that world level now everything else that comes with it, it's a bonus.

"Boxing's too hard of a sport, more mentally than physically, to not enjoy it. If you don't enjoy it, that will show as well."

Besides, she added: "One day it'll all be over."

One day it will, but first she has a major fight with Mayer and, if she comes through that, maybe the best yet is still to come.

