Anthony Joshua says he thinks Oleksandr Usyk will beat Tyson Fury but would prefer to face fellow Brit

Anthony Joshua has tipped Oleksandr Usyk to beat Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight title clash but says he would prefer to face his compatriot in the future.

Joshua will fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia, with the winner potentially getting a shot at whoever emerges victorious from the undisputed clash on February 17.

Two-time world champion Joshua lost his WBO, IBF, and WBA belts to Usyk in 2021 before losing a rematch to the Ukrainian the following year, but has never fought WBC champion Fury.

"It's going to be a good fight," Joshua told Sky Sports News on Monday as the date was confirmed for his bout with Ngannou.

"I think Usyk edges it.

"I'm not really bothered. I just want them both to be healthy and leave the ring. It's a tough game. So that's all I can ask for, that they leave the ring healthy.

"In terms of how it goes, it doesn't affect my life, in a way. I'm not like one of those fans that's starts crying because someone won or lost. It is what it is. Tomorrow comes around. Good luck to both of them."

In terms of which of the current champions he would rather face, Joshua added: "Probably the opportunity to fight Tyson Fury. I think that's a better fight for the fans and myself."

Joshua: I should be better than Fury against Ngannou

It will be the second successive bout for Joshua where he is fighting an opponent that Fury struggled against.

Joshua produced a throwback performance in December to dominate and stop Otto Wallin, the Swedish fighter who pushed Fury to the limit in 2019 in a tight points defeat.

His next opponent, Ngannou, almost produced one of the biggest upsets in sporting history when he lost to Fury via a controversial split decision on his professional boxing debut in October.

Joshua insists that bettering Fury's display against specific rivals isn't a motivation for him.

"Not really," he said. "Me and Fury are completely different fighters, stylistically, mentally, physically - all that stuff.

"I'm only going to do what I can do in that ring, and that should be better than what he did."

While Joshua isn't measuring himself against Fury, the 2012 Olympic champion appeared to warn Ngannou against taking too much confidence from his performance against the other Brit.

"Victory over Wallin was particularly satisfying," Joshua added.

"Tyson Fury went 12 hard rounds with him. He spoke a good game.

"He thought because he had boxed Fury and done well against him and nearly gave him his first loss due to the cut, he probably could do the same to me, but it was not going to be the case."