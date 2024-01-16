Ben Whittaker to box on Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard live on Sky Sports on February 3

Ben Whittaker, the rising star of British boxing, will fight next on the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard on February 3 at Wembley Arena, live Sky Sports.

Whittaker will look to steal the show when he fights Swiss-based French fighter Khalid Graidia over eight rounds.

Their clash takes place on the undercard of the huge all-British showdown between unbeaten No 1 and No 2 world ranked light-heavyweights Buatsi and Azeez at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, live on Sky Sports.

Whittaker closed the year in style with a highlight reel knockout of Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj in Bournemouth in December. Now 5-0, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist is aiming to kick-start the new year with another spectacular performance.

Graidia returns to British shores having previously shared the ring with Whittaker’s domestic rivals Zach Parker, Ezra Taylor and Karol Itauma in London. Graidia also took British and Commonwealth Champion Dan Azeez the distance when they squared off in Milan in July 2023.

“The Surgeon is back and ready to start 2024 with another clinical performance. I’m putting the whole light-heavyweight division on notice. Another big year is on the way so don't miss the start of it on February 3,” Whittaker said.

“This is the start to a huge year for Ben Whittaker,” BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said.

“He will bring his star power to an already massive night for the light-heavyweight division on February 3 in London. Ben is a special talent and we expect to see him headlining shows and fighting for major titles this year.”

Having dethroned Franck Petitjean in front of a capacity crowd in Wolverhampton last year, Adam Azim makes the first defence of his European super-lightweight title against undefeated former champion Enock Poulsen.

Featherweight prospect Francesca Hennessy and London heavyweight Jeamie TKV are also confirmed for action in the capital.

Hennessy, who has wowed fans with her entertaining style since joining the paid ranks last year, goes in search of her third professional victory.

TKV will look to get back to winning ways having suffered his first career defeat to Igor Macedo in September 2023.