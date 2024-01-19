Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: Star duo make weight ahead of welterweight world title clash in Liverpool

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer shared an icy face-off as both fighters comfortably made weight ahead of Saturday's world title clash in Liverpool.

IBF welterweight champion Jonas looked extremely comfortable as she came in a full pound below the 147lbs limit, with the Brit given a taster of the vocal support she is expected to receive in her hometown on fight night, live on Sky Sports.

Despite having moved up three weight classes from the super-featherweight world division she was formerly a unified champion of, Mayer was slightly closer to the limit and admitted the cut had still been a challenge for her.

"I feel great. It's still a cut for me though," Mayer told Sky Sports. "It just shows how naturally big I am. I can carry a lot in my height and frame.

"I still had to diet down and cut for this, but obviously it wasn't as long and strenuous as a cut down to 130, so I'm feeling good and ready to go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas refused to give away any of her tactics to beat Mikaela Mayer and paid tribute to boxing trailblazer Jane Couch who will be joining her on the ringwalk

Jonas, who is headlining an arena fight in her home city for the first time, paid tribute to the loyal supporters who will be backing her on Saturday.

"The home advantage is always big," Jonas told Sky Sports. "That's why people opt to always fight in their home cities and get that crowd, that support, that motivation behind them."

"I know this time of year is very hard and people have given their money to show us support. It's not only testament to my talent and skill, There's other young Liverpool fighters and coaches coming through on display. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your support."

What has been a respectful build-up to the contest continued at Friday's weigh-in, but as she did at Thursday's press conference, Mayer promised that will all change immediately upon the first bell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer says she's not a fighter who takes her time and Natasha Jonas can expect a fast, aggressive start

"I think anyone who's seen my fights in the past, I genuinely don't like to stand back and wait and take my time," the American added.

"I like to press the action, press the pace and I think that's even more important going into this fight in her hometown. So I plan on having an action-packed fight from the first bell."

Trailblazer Couch to walk Jonas to the ring

What was already set to be an extremely special night for Jonas has been given a further layer of uniqueness, with the Brit set to be walked to the ring by boxing trailblazer Jane Couch.

Couch, who will be inducted into boxing's International Hall of Fame in June, took on the sport's authorities in the UK to become the first British woman to be granted a professional licence in 1998.

Jonas has also been something of a trailblazer for boxing in the UK, becoming the first British woman to fight at the Olympics back in 2012.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jane Couch relives the moment she got the call to say she would be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

"Without Jane, we're not here," Jonas said. "She's always been very supportive of me throughout my career.

"It was only right that the woman that paved the way for us, now can pave the way for me walking to the ring."

Trainer and Sky Sports pundit Dave Coldwell praised Jonas' decision to include Couch in the event.

"It's great that Jane's going to get her moment because this generation of fans don't perhaps know or remember who she is," Coldwell said.

"What she did for the female sport is unbelievable, she basically went on her own and took on the establishment. She was at the forefront of what we're seeing now."

Watch Jonas vs Mayer live on Sky Sports Arena at 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm this Saturday. Stream boxing on Sky Sports with NOW