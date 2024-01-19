Anthony Joshua insists he has 'never left' top of boxing scene ahead of Francis Ngannou fight

Anthony Joshua insists he has "never left" the top of heavyweight boxing as he prepares for his March clash against Francis Ngannou.

Joshua will fight former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.

Two-time world champion Joshua lost his WBO, IBF, and WBA belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 before losing a rematch to the Ukrainian the following year.

He has since beaten Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and, in his most recent bout on December 23, Otto Wallin, when the Swedish fighter was pulled out by his corner after five rounds

In an interview with Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao, Joshua said of his place in the top level of boxing: "I've never left!

"I'll always be [there]. From the minute I've laced up these gloves from the amateurs until now, I've managed to keep my name at the top of the amateur scene and the professional scene.

"It's just the truth, it's just how it is, and I think it'll be that way until I don't want to fight anymore."

Promoter Frank Warren said at Monday's press conference in London, where the Joshua and Ngannou fight was confirmed, that the winner of the bout could challenge the victor of Tyson Fury and Usyk's undisputed heavyweight title clash

Asked by Sky News if belts still mattered in boxing or it was now about making matches, Joshua said: "I think that there is that element as well because for the fans at home they just want to see matches. At the same time, it's like 'I don't care, just get the fight done'.

"You will never know what it's like or what it feels like to be a champion until you become one and, for me, belts will always matter because it's something that you set your goals out to achieve as a little kid. If you are a tennis fan you win your trophies, footballer you win a trophy, boxing you win a title."

Ngannou out to make AJ look 'ordinary' | Joshua: 'You can say what you want to say'

Ngannou produced one of boxing's shock moments of 2023 when, in his first professional bout, the 37-year-old floored Fury in a 10-round non-title bout, although the WBC heavyweight champion won the fight on a controversial split decision.

On his next fight against Joshua, Ngannou said of his target: "Maybe make him look ordinary.

"When extraordinary people meet, they might just look ordinary.

"Of course, I think I can beat him. I called for the fight and I'm here really to beat him and that's why I came over here. I've been calling for those fights for four years. I'm not here to show up, I'm here to take over."

Joshua, 34, countered: "It's always easier said than done.

"I look through a lot of my fights and what people have said. Let's just look at my most recent one with my last opponent [Wallin]. I'm this, I'm that, and the other - I broke his eye socket and broke his nose and sent him packing after five rounds.

"You can say what you want to say but when leather starts landing, I think people do think different about their approach."