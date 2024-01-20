Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer - Who wins? Expert predictions ahead of the welterweight world title clash

Experts, fighters and pundits make their predictions for the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer IBF welterweight world title clash.

Defending champion Jonas fights Mayer on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Lauren Price (Olympic gold medallist) - Jonas

It's a 50-50 fight but if you were to ask me for a winner I would say Jonas. First time Mayer's faced a southpaw [in the pros]. There are questions marks at 147lbs, as it's the first time she's boxing there.

Mayer's known for her aggression, front-foot pressure, punching in combinations, stuff like that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonas refused to give away any of her tactics to beat Mayer and paid tribute to boxing trailblazer Jane Couch who will be joining her on the ringwalk

But I don't know if moving up has worked to her advantage at the minute. I don't know if she'll take a while to settle into it.

Whereas Jonas, she's been there, she's fought at the higher weights, with it being in Liverpool as well. I think Jonas will win on points.

David Coldwell (top trainer) - Jonas

I know Mikaela's fought Alycia Baumgardner, but I feel like Natasha's got a slight edge on quality of opponents.

She's gained a lot more in that. Because of the level of the fights, the competitiveness of the fights and the quality of the opposition.

I always think that great fights against better opposition, even if you get beat, if you've got the right mentality and you understand how to develop, then when you put a run of wins in together you're far more advanced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the UK's Jonas face-off against the US's Mayer ahead of their IBF welterweight world title fight in Liverpool

I actually think Tasha might stop her. If Tasha can get her body work off, I think she's a very, very good body puncher and I think that with Mikaela being a little bit upright, that will set her up for the left hands.

I can see a late stoppage.

Amy Andrew (pro prospect & New Zealand amateur international) - Mayer

It's a really interesting fight. Both have a lot to gain or lose. Mikaela's style is going to cause Natasha problems. When she fought Terri Harper, Terri's combinations and her range, Natasha struggled with that a bit.

A lot will depend on power and if Mikaela's able to bring her power up to that weight category. She's obviously very tall, very strong. I've sparred her and have experienced that power. She's a strong, tall athlete. She should be able to bring up that power.

Massive kudos to both for accepting this. Mikaela might edge it but it could go either way and I'm very, very excited.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hear from Jonas and Mayer as they prepare to go head to head in Liverpool

Spencer Oliver (former European champion) - Jonas

You've got to go with Jonas. Boxing in front of her hometown, that's going to play a big part in this fight. We know what Mikaela Mayer is, what she's going to bring to the table. She's tough, she's rough, she comes forward and she'll try and press the fight.

But I just think that extra skill set, Jonas boxing out of that southpaw stance is going to be the deciding factor.

Mayer walks a little bit in straight lines and like I say she is a workhorse but Jonas will work well off the angles, with that left hand through the middle, that right hook over the top especially effective, and I just think that Jonas will win a hard-fought contest on points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer and her team are expecting a war on Saturday night and insist any respect for Jonas ends as soon as the fight begins

Hannah Rankin (former WBA super-welterweight champion) - Jonas

This is going to be a fantastic fight. I predict that Jonas is going to get the win. I think she wins on points. She's more suited to that weight, she's more proven at the higher weights. Whereas Mayer is not.

I also feel it will be a points win because Mayer is super solid. She's got grit, determination. She's been in some really tough fights throughout her career, [Maiva] Hamadouche, Baumgardner, so I don't see Natasha stopping her but I think we're in for a really exciting, high level, high skilled, technical fight and I'm really looking forward to it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonas says she didn't have to face Mayer but has to win if she wants to be considered one of the best fighters of her era

Virginia Fuchs (pro prospect & US amateur international) - Mayer

I do think it's going to go the distance. I don't know how Natasha Jonas is going to look, I can't predict that. But Mikaela's got to put the pressure on, a lot of combinations and not let her breathe.

Like she said at the press conference, she can't let one round slip. She's got to make sure she puts it all into every round.

This new weight class, she's loving it, she's put a little more muscle on. She looks good, very sharp, do 12 rounds in sparring easily so she's ready.

I think she's going to win on points.

Watch Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer live on Sky Sports Arena at 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm this Saturday. Stream boxing on Sky Sports with NOW