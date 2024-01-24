Natasha Jonas would take rematch, but Mikaela Mayer should box Lauren Price to get second fight, says Joe Gallagher

Natasha Jonas likely will give Mikaela Mayer a rematch - though it won't necessarily be next, says the champion's trainer Joe Gallagher.

Jonas retained the IBF welterweight world title in her Liverpool hometown when she beat Mayer on a split decision, a result that the American bitterly disputed.

Mayer has called for a rematch and Gallagher, who coaches Jonas, would welcome a second contest between the two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a huge IBF welterweight title clash between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool.

"Everyone would want to see that fight again," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"The skillset that they have, contender for fight of the year as well as round of the year. Of course people would want to see that and of course Natasha would do the rematch."

But there are other options for the IBF titlist. Gallagher explained: "Natasha said in the ring afterwards this is her last year in boxing and there's big fights she still wants.

"Jessica McCaskill has the WBA belt that she wants, [with] Katie Taylor there's unfinished business and also there's Mikaela Mayer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer reacted to her split decision defeat to Natasha Jonas and said that ‘the fight is worth seeing again’ as she hopes for a rematch for the IBF welterweight title.

"Natasha will do the rematch but the money would have to be right for it," he added. "But in the meantime I think Tasha is going after McCaskill."

He thinks that America's Mayer should take a comeback fight to build up to a second Jonas bout.

"Mikaela Mayer and Lauren Price, those two could fight each other and the winner gets Natasha while Natasha goes and gets another belt off McCaskill. Mayer's just lost, Lauren Price hasn't fought at world level yet. This would be a good test for the pair of them," Gallagher suggested.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Dennen and Andy Scott look back on the IBF welterweight world title bout between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer, with the pair dubbing it an early contender for fight of the year.

"Even if Mikaela went and got a belt and then came back and did the rematch as well. If they unified it would be huge. It's a great fight and of course we'd consider it again.

"I do think the [Jonas-Mayer] rematch will happen, whether it will happen immediately I don't know. It's Tasha's last year and there's stuff that she still wants to do.

"But she'd do the rematch, if the money's right."