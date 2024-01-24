Natasha Jonas would take rematch, but Mikaela Mayer should box Lauren Price to get second fight, says Joe Gallagher

Natasha Jonas defeated Mikaela Mayer on a split decision to defend the IBF world title; Mayer has called for a rematch after their exciting fight and that disputed result; Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher thinks the rematch will happen, but both could have different fights in the interim
Tuesday 23 January 2024 19:20, UK
Natasha Jonas likely will give Mikaela Mayer a rematch - though it won't necessarily be next, says the champion's trainer Joe Gallagher.
Jonas retained the IBF welterweight world title in her Liverpool hometown when she beat Mayer on a split decision, a result that the American bitterly disputed.
Mayer has called for a rematch and Gallagher, who coaches Jonas, would welcome a second contest between the two.
"Everyone would want to see that fight again," Gallagher told Sky Sports.
"The skillset that they have, contender for fight of the year as well as round of the year. Of course people would want to see that and of course Natasha would do the rematch."
But there are other options for the IBF titlist. Gallagher explained: "Natasha said in the ring afterwards this is her last year in boxing and there's big fights she still wants.
"Jessica McCaskill has the WBA belt that she wants, [with] Katie Taylor there's unfinished business and also there's Mikaela Mayer.
"Natasha will do the rematch but the money would have to be right for it," he added. "But in the meantime I think Tasha is going after McCaskill."
He thinks that America's Mayer should take a comeback fight to build up to a second Jonas bout.
"Mikaela Mayer and Lauren Price, those two could fight each other and the winner gets Natasha while Natasha goes and gets another belt off McCaskill. Mayer's just lost, Lauren Price hasn't fought at world level yet. This would be a good test for the pair of them," Gallagher suggested.
"Even if Mikaela went and got a belt and then came back and did the rematch as well. If they unified it would be huge. It's a great fight and of course we'd consider it again.
"I do think the [Jonas-Mayer] rematch will happen, whether it will happen immediately I don't know. It's Tasha's last year and there's stuff that she still wants to do.
"But she'd do the rematch, if the money's right."