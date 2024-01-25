Liam Smith wants Chris Eubank Jr trilogy fight: 'I've got more fire in my belly because of the last performance'

Liam Smith is chasing a decisive third fight with Chris Eubank Jr as he bids to prove talk of his imminent retirement is futile.

Having been the huge underdog for their initial clash in January last year, Smith caused an enormous upset with a devastating fourth round knockout at the Manchester Arena.

However, Eubank Jr turned things around in sensational fashion in September's rematch, dominating the contest before securing the 10th round stoppage to banish his demons.

After experiencing such a humbling loss, the Liverpudlian is determined to once again come out on top should there be a trilogy fight.

"I think it's probably obvious what I want next. I'd love a third fight with Eubank if he doesn't get the Conor Benn fight or whatever it might be," he told Sky Sports.

Following such a subdued showing in his most recent bout, speculation around his future in the sport has followed the 35-year-old.

Smith believes such retirement talk is redundant though, claiming: "The same people saying I'm finished after Eubank II were saying I'm the best middleweight in the world after Eubank I. How can I be finished in seven months with no fights in between?

"If I had a good camp and boxed well then lost like that, I'd have retired instantly in the ring. Me in fighting shape, I'd take on anyone in the world."

Smith struggled to make weight after recovering from a significant back injury in the lead-up to their second contest and he believes that contributed to his crushing defeat in the Eubank Jr rematch.

The former world champion has therefore vowed never to make the same mistake again, stating: "My battle was the scales and my condition rather than Eubank. I never had one thought process about Chris. That's brutally honest.

"My biggest battle was making weight in that timeframe. I had 42lbs to lose in seven weeks. When have I ever gone into a fight and thrown that many punches? One thing I've always been good for is a 12-round fight with a good engine.

"I couldn't do nothing, I couldn't move my feet, I also got a grade two tear in my ankle in that fight which added insult to my injuries as well which is why I've had a good layoff.

"I've got more fire in my belly because of the last performance. I'm injury free now, I've had a good layoff. It's down to me to knuckle down and get myself back in good shape, prove a few people wrong and prove I've still got a lot left to give.

"What I want next is just to be fit and injury free. I'll fight on my own terms this time."

Should the trilogy fail to materialise, Smith too has several options he could pursue.

Next up could be highly rated Kazakh Janibek Alimkhanuly, who currently holds the WBO and IBF titles at middleweight.

"Top Rank asked me would I fight Janibek. That was before Christmas. I'd fight Janibek tomorrow, but I must be ready on my own terms. I'm not taking a fight for money," he said.

"Eubank is an easier fight than Janibek. I'm not going to stand here and tell you lies. Janibek is a tough fight for anybody. Janibek is the best middleweight in the world bar none. Janibek is a very good fight.

"Eubank won't beat Janibek. I've had some good offers over the past week, very good offers. I'm feeling in a very good position again.

"First things first, I need to get myself ready to fight. I'm far from ready to fight. Now my injuries are healed with no stress and no pressure of making weight."

Smith moved up from super-welter to middleweight, although he hasn't ruled out the prospect of returning to his old weight class, with some big fights to be made there too.

Image: Smith lost his world title to boxing great Canelo Alvarez back in 2016

"I can do 154lbs again," he noted. "I just wouldn't do 154 next because of the layoff I've had."

Whether he gets a third fight with Eubank or not, Smith, who held the WBO championship at 154lbs, believes he will win another world title before his career is over.

"[Magomed] Kurbanov is fighting [Israil] Madrimov for the WBA world title. You're telling me I can't beat Kurbanov in a rematch or Madrimov? I still fancy the Tim Tszyu fight [for the WBO super-welterweight title], a great fighter who's getting better and better. I still fancy that fight."