Cheavon Clarke takes aim at future Chris Billam-Smith world title clash: 'We will bump heads one day'

Olympian and undefeated British cruiserweight prospect Cheavon Clarke believes he can work his way to the top of the division.

Clarke is now 7-0 and has gone the 10-round distance twice as well as scoring impressive stoppage victories.

"2023 was a good year, some good fights against quality opponents coming through unscathed, showed glimpses of my class. Now I'm looking to push on," Clarke told Sky Sports.

In 2024 it seems Clarke's New Year's resolution is to get his first crack at a world title against Chris Billam-Smith, a former amateur opponent of his.

"[Billam-Smith] has always worked hard," Clarke said. "We fought each other twice and we trialled for GB Boxing together. I went ahead and he went pro.

"I'm sure one day soon we will bump heads," he continued.

"I've only had seven fights. Could I become a world champion in 10? There's not a lot of people that's done that so I could be in a small club."

Clarke beat Billam-Smith in the final of the national amateur championships. But reigning WBO champion Billam-Smith has far more professional experience and respect between the pair is clear given their shared history.

"He was struggling [against Mateusz Masternak] and he was losing but it's 12 rounds and at the end of the day he came through, he has a habit of coming through, fair play to him and congratulations," Clarke noted.

Clarke, who boxes on Saturday against Tommy McCarthy, is adamant that he already belongs in the mix with the top British cruiserweights.

"Definitely top five, there's a few guys ahead of me because they've been pro longer than me but in terms of quality and skills, it's just a matter of time until you see my name at the top of that list," he said.

"I'll be knocking around the world scene."

Isaac Chamberlain holds the British title after defeating Mikael Lawal in dominant fashion last October. He is now mandatory challenger for Michal Cieslak's European title and so might not make an immediate defence of the British.

Chamberlain however is still a near-term target for Clarke and that is a fight he's calling for.

"Isaac has waited a long time to get his hands on that British [title] so I understand he wants to keep it. It's a business and you want to make as much money as you can," Clarke said.

But he added: "Now, it's my time.

"It'll be great for British boxing, I don't think they've ever had a cruiserweight division with so much competition and now that he is the British champion and I'm on the up, let's give the people what they want.

"Let's make the fight happen, he's a fighter, it's what we're meant to do, the best versus the best, and may the best man win."