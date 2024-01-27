Caroline Dubois to box Miranda Reyes on February 3 Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez bill live on Sky Sports

Caroline Dubois will box Miranda Reyes on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez on February 3, live on Sky Sports.

London's Dubois will be making a first defence of her IBO lightweight belt at Wembley Arena against America's Reyes.

The Briton captured that title with a unanimous points win over Magali Rodriguez in September 2023 and needs to be victorious to continue her pursuit of major world championships later this year.

Dubois is currently ranked No 1 in the world with the IBF and the WBC, as well as being No 4 with the WBA.

The 23-year-old has already been ordered to face Rhiannon Dixon for the IBF's world lightweight title at the start of the year, but Dixon has gone in a different direction.

Reyes, though, will be travelling to London full of confidence having claimed a career-best win over former two-weight titlist Yazmin Rivas in her last bout.

Opponents have also been confirmed for Francesca Hennessy and Jeamie TKV who complete a stacked card at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Hennessy faces Argentinian opposition for the second time as she takes on Lauren Belen Valdebenito over six rounds.

The 19-year-old bantamweight, who has been wowing fans with her energetic ring walks and exciting style inside the ring, outpointed Valdebenito's compatriot Lucrecia Belen Arrieta in Bournemouth to close out 2023.

The daughter of renowned boxing manager and promoter Mick Hennessy will be aiming to keep her perfect record intact and continue her rise up the professional ranks.

Heavyweight hopeful TKV will look to get back to winning ways having suffered his first career defeat to Igor Macedo in September 2023.

The Londoner, trained by Ben Davison, faces a tough comeback assignment as he squares off against British-based Ukrainian Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, who stopped Matty Harris, another of the UK's hotly-tipped heavyweights, in July last year.

Also on the bill Adam Azim defends the European super-lightweight title against Enock Poulsen and Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker fights Khalid Graidia.

Watch Buatsi vs Azeez on February 3 live on Sky Sports