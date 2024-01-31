Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch? Who's on the undercard?

Joshua Buatsi takes on Dan Azeez in an all-British light-heavyweight clash at the OVO Arena Wembley this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

With Buatsi and Azeez ranked respectively No 1 and No 2 with the WBA, the winner of their bout will remain the leading contender in the division to challenge for world honours.

They have a shared history as sparring partners and their former friendship has developed into an intense rivalry, especially after the bout had to be postponed last year when Azeez suffered a back injury.

Sky Sports Arena will broadcast the Wembley Arena bill from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event televises from 8.30pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening there will be a free to watch stream, live on the Sky Sports website, app and social media platforms at 6.15pm, showcasing promising prospect Francesca Hennessy against Argentina's Lauren Belen Valdebenito.

Comebacking heavyweight Jeamie TKV takes on Ukraine's Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, who's no stranger to causing an upset. They will be the first fight on the television broadcast, at approximately 7.10pm.

Lightweight contender Caroline Dubois will be on after that against America's Miranda Reyes.

Then rising light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker will fight the typically durable Khalid Graidia.

After boxing in Manchester and Wolverhampton, Slough's Adam Azim returns to Wembley to make the first defence of his European super-lightweight title.

The outrageously talented 21-year-old will box Enock Poulsen, an unbeaten Dane who used to hold this European championship. They will be the last fight before the main event.

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez can be expected to take place from 10pm.

