Jamaine Ortiz promises Teofimo Lopez knockout win: 'I've always wanted to get my revenge'

For years, Jamaine Ortiz has longed to fight Teofimo Lopez. He gets his wish in Las Vegas this week when he challenges the brash star for the WBO super-lightweight world championship.

Lopez defends the title he won from Scotland's Josh Taylor against Ortiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday morning.

It's a fight Ortiz has craved since he was an amateur boxer. Back in 2015, he lost to Lopez in the national Golden Gloves tournament.

Vasiliy Lomachenko was made to work very hard as he beat Jamaine Ortiz on points to set up a fight his undisputed championship fight with Devin Haney

"I've always wanted to get my revenge," Ortiz told Sky Sports.

Ortiz believes he should have got the decision in that amateur collision. "It was a competitive contest. That's what I remember," he said.

"I did [deserve to win it]. I didn't have my coach with me. I felt like if I had my coach and the proper team with me on that fight night I felt like I would have won the fight a lot easier.

"There was nothing about him that popped and said wow he's going to be something special. That never came across my mind.

"Just another fighter."

Image: Jamaine Ortiz training to challenge Teofimo Lopez for the WBO super-lightweight world title (Photos: Top Rank)

That past though would make beating Lopez for a world title all the more special as far as Ortiz is concerned.

"It would mean the world to me. That's one of the biggest goals, one of the things that I've been dreaming of and waiting to achieve for a very long time since I became a professional boxer," he said.

"It's been a long time coming so I'm just so excited that I finally get the opportunity. I'm going to make the most of it and I'm going to come home with the victory."

But he believes his route, to get to this fight, gives him an advantage over Lopez.

"It's made me mentally tough," Ortiz insisted. "I have grit. I've had to have that discipline and hard work throughout the entire journey, without any fame without any big fights.

"Just keeping my head down, no exposure and still having that work ethic as if I was going to get that world title shot any minute. That same work ethic without it being shown, without the world being able to see it, is definitely tough.

Image: Jamaine Ortiz is convinced he has the edge on Teofimo Lopez

"Now I'm here it's my time to showcase to the world my talents and skill and that I'm the best fighter at 140lbs.

"I think I'm mentally stronger [than Lopez], physically stronger, faster. I feel like I have the edge on everything."

He is also convinced that the fame and the rewards will be coming his way after the fight with Lopez.

"It's going to make me a superstar," Ortiz declared, "once I knock out Teofimo and just the magnitude of the event.

"There's no better week to be world champion than Super Bowl week."

