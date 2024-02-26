Adam Azim: Harlem Eubank, Keyshawn Davis, Dalton Smith... I'll fight anyone!

Adam Azim hits back at Keyshawn Davis after the American star called him out; Azim warns Dalton Smith that he's "scared of no one. I'll fight anyone, any opponent"; European champion would also relish a showdown with Harlem Eubank: "He's a big name as well. It'll be a sell-out fight"
Adam Azim is a man in demand. Just 21 years old, he became the European champion last year and rival super-lightweights are already targeting him.
American star Keyshawn Davis, a Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, even said he'd come to the UK to box Azim.
"I give my congratulations to him for beating [Jose] Pedraza, a great fight, great fighter. Obviously I ain't scared of him. If he wants it, he can have it," Azim told Sky Sports.
"I'll stop him. I'll take him to deep waters," he added. "That could be a huge fight."
Sheffield's Dalton Smith would be the next challenger for the European title.
"A big, massive fight for British fans," Azim said. "I ain't scared of no one. I'll fight anyone, any opponent. If anyone wants to fight me, they can get me.
"I don't care when the fight's going to happen," he continued. "It's going to happen.
"Dalton's got a really hard fight next against [Jose] Zepeda. I think that's a very tough fight for Dalton. And I think he needs to concentrate more on that fight rather than talking about me.
"It's good to build up the media and the hype but he's got a tough fight. I wish him the best of luck and I hope he wins."
The Slough fighter also picks out Harlem Eubank as an appealing opponent for a high-profile promotion.
"That would be great," Azim said. "He's a big name as well. My name and his name, the crowd we'd bring.
"And he's got his uncle as well, the legend himself, (Chris) Eubank Snr," Azim continued.
"I think it'll be a big fight, I think it'll be a sell-out fight and it'll get a lot of people talking. And that will be the fight that will tell you where you're at, in my opinion.
"I know where I'm at and I know there's levels to this game."
As he'll be observing Ramadan, Azim won't be boxing anyone in the immediate future.
"I've fasting coming up where I don't fight. It's good to refresh my mind. And lose a bit of weight!" he said.
"I had three back-to-back fights, obviously I need a good rest and then I've got more fights."
He's not surprised, though, that he's become the focus of such attention.
"They're going to call me out because I'm doing well," Azim said. "When you reach a good level a lot of people are going to start calling you out. I'm still grounded, I'm still working hard.
"I'm going to keep winning, I'll keep doing my thing."
