Abass Baraou takes aim at Josh Kelly and Liam Smith after European title fight with 'great warrior' Sam Eggington

Super-welterweight Abass Baraou has a hitlist of British boxers he is looking to fight.

The German fighter is gunning for a big name like Liam Smith or a clash with former gym-mate Josh Kelly but first will take on Sam Eggington for the European title.

"I think he's a great warrior," Baraou said of Eggington. "It's quite a great challenge also for me to overcome. I'm excited for the fight.

"I have positive energy and I can't wait to be in the ring with him. I feel like that's a good challenge.

"That's what I want. A dangerous fight. I feel like you get good credibility from those fights and that's what I'm looking for. I'm happy Sam took the fight.

"He's a great warrior and I can't wait to be beat him."

They box for the European championship on Friday. "It's long in the making," Baraou said. "Being a European champion as pro, it's a milestone. It's like a dream come true.

"I finally can't wait to hold that belt in my hand."

He's not the only Briton Baraou would like to fight. Josh Kelly would make for an appealing contest.

"He's my future opponent, there are a few other names in the division. We can make any fight happen. I think Josh will also be happy to have a dance with me in the future," the German said.

Baraou believes winning the European title would push him toward fights with the big names of the division.

Liam Smith might not hold a title currently, but he is a world class super-welterweight. "Definitely. He's a worthy opponent. He's got quite good experience," Baraou said.

"He's doing a lot of good things. Those are the kind of people I want to fight. Those fights I'm buzzing for and I hope I can make those fights in the future.

"I'm ready to do the big fights. I have experienced a lot as an amateur, as a pro as well and I feel like I'm ready.

"I want to become world champion and I feel like I've got everything together now. I've got the team ready, I'm ready and I'm ready to fight anyone in the division.

"I feel like I'm in the right position where I need to be. I can't wait. I just need to step in the ring and do my job."

