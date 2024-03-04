Joshua vs Ngannou: Watch a free live stream as fighters make their Grand Arrivals ahead of Friday's blockbuster bill

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage of the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou Grand Arrivals in Riyadh

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Francis Ngannou is edging closer - and you can watch the fighters make their 'Grand Arrivals' on a free live stream!

Britain's former world champion collides with MMA star Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 4pm.

Fighters will face the media ahead of Friday's blockbuster bill, featuring world title action and career-changing fights.

On an exciting undercard, Zhilei Zhang battles Joseph Parker in another explosive heavyweight encounter, while unbeaten Brit contender Nick Ball challenges Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title.

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou on Friday

Australian heavyweight Justis Huni can showcase his speed and power against South African Kevin Lerena and Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain will be aiming to boost his growing reputation with a win over Gavin Gwynne.

