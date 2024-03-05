Francis Ngannou's trainer Dewey Cooper warns Anthony Joshua that his fighter has 'gargantuan power'

Francis Ngannou's trainer Dewey Cooper has warned Anthony Joshua of his fighter's "gargantuan power", guaranteeing victory in Friday's crossover super-fight in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk before winning his last three bouts, his most recent victory coming against Otto Wallin in December - a dominant five-round win.

But Ngannou represents a dangerous next opponent for the British boxing star, with the former UFC heavyweight champion knocking down the undefeated Tyson Fury when making his professional boxing debut in October, only to lose out on a contentious split-decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the moment when Francis Ngannou shocked the boxing world when he knocked down Tyson Fury in 2023.

"Can he go one better? Absolutely. That's the goal and that's the plan," Cooper told Sky Sports.

"In the Tyson Fury fight, we told you guys he was going to at least drop him once, that he could win the fight. We mean our words; this is not poetry, not fantasy.

"I know Joshua is your guy, you're supposed to support him, but just know what he's up against. He is up against a man who has proven life wrong from childhood all the way up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Francis Ngannou has already given Anthony Joshua a chilling prediction of his strategy for March 8th.

Cooper added on the Cameroonian: "He has gargantuan power. It's natural, in both fists. If he lands clean, bad things are going to happen for Joshua.

"His precision is on point, his mentality is on point. It's going to be one heck of a fight."

Ngannou's move into boxing came after he won 17 and lost just three of his 20 MMA bouts, with the 37-year-old the reigning heavyweight champion when he departed UFC.

Having floored Fury in the third round of his professional boxing debut, Cooper was asked whether Fury took Ngannou too lightly and if the same could happen with Joshua on Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch this epic arcade-style blockbuster fight promo ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou on March 8.

"Regardless of whether someone took us lightly or not, they had 30 minutes to show their dominance and it didn't happen," he said.

"We're going to gain more from that first outing than anyone's expectations could be. He's going to be a much better, much more improved fighter than in his first outing against Tyson Fury.

"He can win it in a multitude of ways. Impossible when it comes to Francis Ngannou simply means 'unpossible'.

"Beware and be worried if you're a Joshua fan."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson believes it would be the end of Anthony Joshua's career if the Brit loses to Francis Ngannou but says he can't see anything but a victory for AJ.

Cooper delivered one final warning ahead of Friday's fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, signposting Ngannou's ultimate goal and his ambition to achieve it at record speed.

"He wins [Friday], the goal will be to become unified world boxing champion - and that will be a great thing," Cooper added.

"An ex-UFC world champion to unified boxing world champion in three fights… scary!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their bout on March 8 in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou discuss their ambition and excitement for the fight.

When is the fight and how can I book?

The event will start at 4pm, Friday March 8 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492). The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK, €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Thursday March 7.

Thereafter £19.95/€24.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Friday March 8. Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 6am and 4pm on Saturday March 9.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...