Joshua vs Ngannou: When do the heavyweights enter the ring for Friday's showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday 5 March 2024 15:41, UK
Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou on Friday night, but what time will the big-hitting heavyweights enter the ring in Saudi Arabia?
Joshua and Ngannou will meet in a 10-round heavyweight clash on Friday with the ring walks for the main event expected at 11pm UK time. Coverage of the build-up begins at 4pm on Sky Sports Box Office with two hours of the undercard on Sky Sports Action from 4pm.
The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Thursday March 7.
Thereafter it will be £19.95 or €24.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.
The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 from midnight Friday March 8.
The bout will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is happening on Friday due to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which is live on Sky Sports - running at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the Saturday.
Joseph Parker, who upset Deontay Wilder in his last fight, will take on Zhilei Zhang for the WBO interim heavyweight title.
Unbeaten Liverpool fighter Nick Ball will challenge Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title, while in an all-British bout, Mark Chamberlain will fight Gavin Gwynne for the European lightweight championship.
Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni, Tyson Fury's brother Roman Fury, British super-welterweight Jack McGann and local fighter Ziyad Almaayouf will also be in action.
