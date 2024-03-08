Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Deontay Wilder 'would love' to face British star if he defeats Ngannou

Deontay Wilder 'would love' to resurrect a long-awaited fight against Anthony Joshua if the British heavyweight star overcomes Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder suffered a shock points loss to Joseph Parker in December, which derailed plans for a blockbuster bout against Joshua, who will instead face Ngannou on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But the American remains open to finally sharing the ring with Joshua after the fight finally came within touching distance following years of negotiations.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are yet to settle their long-running rivalry

Asked if the fight can still take place, Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "We of course would love for it to happen."

Joshua has recently told Sky Sports News that the cancellation of the Wilder fight was "annoying in a way because in fight week we met up, we spoke to lawyers, we signed contracts, all that good stuff".

"It's a fight that fans want to see," he continued. "I'm not saying it's completely written off.

"It's a fight where everything was signed and sealed. It just needed both of us to deliver. And he didn't meet his end of the bargain."

Former WBC champion Wilder had admitted that an explosive encounter with Joshua is 'the biggest fight in the world.'

Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Wilder had said: "Now the moment has come where it's the closest that it's ever been in history right now. The closest that it's ever been.

"I'm excited to say that. I'm not 100 per cent sure that it's going to happen. There's a lot of things that has gone on, a lot of things that has been done.

"You can't be 100 per cent until that bell rings and that first punch has been thrown."

Joshua is expected to target the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on May 18 if he overcomes Ngannou.

But an immediate rematch between Fury and Usyk could complicate these plans, opening the door for a replacement opponent such as Wilder.

