Dillian Whyte returns against Christian Hammer in Ireland on St Patrick's Day

Dillian Whyte will return to the ring against Christian Hammer in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17.

Whyte has been cleared to continue his career after an investigation confirmed that a positive drug test was caused by a contaminated supplement before a rematch with Anthony Joshua was cancelled last August.

The former WBC interim champion resumes his career against Hammer, who has proven his toughness while sharing the ring with Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin and Luis Ortiz.

"I'm just glad to be back, doing what I love doing. I'm not getting any younger," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"Obviously there's a lot of good fights going on. I just want to get back in the mix. I still want to fight all of these guys and show that I'm still one of the best heavyweights around."

One of Whyte's previous defeated opponents, Joseph Parker, has revived his career with a recent win over Deontay Wilder, and 'The Bodysnatcher' also holds victories over Povetkin, a former world champion, and former world title challenger, Derek Chisora.

A world title remains the ultimate aim for Whyte, but he also plans to pursue big-name fights in the coming months, including the winner of Anthony Joshua's fight against Francis Ngannou on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, I'd love to have one more crack at the title," said Whyte. "That's the goal. I've done almost everything there is to do in boxing. I've been on the good and the bad. I just need to win a world title and then that will be the icing on the cake.

"I would like to fight anywhere around the world. It's the latter stage of my career, I just want to get exposed to as many people as possible.

"I'm at a stage in my career where I want some big fights. Wherever the fights are, whether they are in England, Saudi Arabia, America, Ireland. Anywhere in the world. I just want to finish my career with the biggest and the best fights.

"I'm only interested in the best fights and I would love the AJ rematch.

"Coming back, I haven't fought in how many months. I know obviously I need maybe one or two comeback fights. Wherever the fights are and it's the best option for me, I'm willing to fight and I'm here and ready to fight."

Whyte manages the careers of fellow heavyweight Tom Carty and super-welterweight contender Sedem Ama, who both also feature on the bill at TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland

