Anthony Joshua says he will target Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk winner after his knockout win over Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua welcomed a blockbuster bout against the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk after a brutal knockout of Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The British heavyweight star floored Ngannou twice before finishing the fight in the second round with a huge right hand that sent the MMA star crashing to the canvas before the referee waved it off.

With Tyson Fury watching from ringside, Joshua admitted that he is waiting to see who emerges victorious when the WBC king faces unified champion Usyk in Riyadh on May 18.

"This is the thing with boxing, it only takes one shot in the heavyweight division," said Joshua.

"You should always keep searching for better. For me, I don't know if I'm coming into my peak, I'm pushing day by day.

"Who knows where it will take me. Imagine in five years I won't be fighting any more, this will all be said and done, so I'm trying to make the most of it."

Asked if his target is the Fury vs Usyk winner, Joshua said: "Yes it is!"

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn echoed this challenge, saying: "You are looking at the baddest man on the planet. The No 1 heavyweight in the world.

"There's a brilliant fighter down there in Tyson Fury. Please beat Oleksandr Usyk, because you will get the biggest fight of all time."

Joshua has rebounded with four straight victories after back-to-back points losses to Usyk and admits he adopted a more clinical approach under the guidance of new trainer Ben Davison.

"It's not that satisfying, it is what it is," said Joshua. "My life doesn't really change. You realise how much your life changes when you lose, when you win it's onto the next.

"I questioned myself. It's a tough game, the heavyweight division. We got the job done, people can question me, I do my best every time, but I'm not even buzzing about the win, onto the next, let's go.

"With Ngannou tonight, if I was the old AJ, it would have been strength versus strength, a fight that would have taken years out of my career, but because of my progression, the sacrifice I've made, I've been able to go in there and take little punishment.

"You have to be a student of the game to put on performances like that. It doesn't do much for my career."

Referring to Fury and Usyk, he added: "If they want me they can come knocking at my door. I just want to be my best each and every time. Nothing changes for me.

"If they do knock on the door, I say let's go."

