Fabio Wardley: I will knock out heavyweight rival Frazer Clarke - I'm looking for an early night

Fabio Wardley has vowed to prove his superiority with another early knockout in his British and Commonwealth title clash with Frazer Clarke.

Reigning champion Wardley (17-0) is on an incredible 16-fight knockout streak, which has seen him steamroll his way through the domestic division ahead of his fight against Clarke at The O2 on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Clarke (8-0, six by knockout) is just eight fights into his promising professional career.

"My record speaks for itself. I'm always looking for the knockout, for an early night. I'm not trying to stay in there too long and take too much damage, so the sooner it gets done, the better for me," Wardley told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Wardley defends his British and Commonwealth titles against Clarke

"But that's always the objective. It's to knock my opponent out, make the fight entertaining, and get my hand raised.

"I always visualise, but it's never a one-step plan. You know in boxing it never goes one way. There's a bunch of different ways it can go, and I'm planning for all eventualities.

"I'm looking at it if it goes into the later rounds, if it goes early. If I have to be switched on early or if something goes wrong like I get cut. Things like that.

"You've got to be ready and mentally prepared for all these different avenues, and I believe all of my career fights to date have built me to this moment and put me in a place where I'm comfortable whatever goes on in there."

The two met on the pitch at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town, earlier this month, with Clarke donning a Norwich City jersey in response to Wardley being celebrated in front of his hometown fans.

Wardley says the mind games involved in pre-fight build-up aren't something he is preoccupied by.

"Under his skin and getting in his head and stuff, I don't really care for it. It doesn't matter to me. For me, I'm doing it for the fun of it.

"I enjoy the little back-and-forth and the poking, and the build-up. The fight before the fight, almost. Seeing how mentally strong you are and if can hold out through some of the back-and-forth that goes on.

"I'm just trying to have some fun with it.

"It's always just another fight, but it will be my toughest test I think.

"I ultimately believe that I'm ahead of him, I'm better than him and I beat him on the night."

