Lauren Price aims to match Katie Taylor influence ahead of first world title fight against Jessica McCaskill

Lauren Price is aiming to mirror Katie Taylor's ground-breaking influence in Ireland as she seeks to become world champion on the road to greatness in a new era for Welsh boxing.

The Olympic gold medallist is gearing up for her first world title opportunity as she prepares to take on Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine world welterweight titles in front of her home crowd later this spring.

Price, who has fought just six times since turning professional, has no concerns over her lack of experience compared to McCaskill and has welcomed the early step up to world level in her career.

"I believe in my ability, my skill level and I've had six fights now, each fight I'm getting better and better," she told Sky Sports.

"I believe that in time I will season into a great professional. I believe I will become one of the greatest to take over and do that.

"Look at my last six fights, I haven't really had to dig deep and go through the gears. I expect Jessica to test me, she'll come with a dog fight and it will get tough in there but I've been in tough scenarios like that before.

"I've been up against legitimate girls in the amateurs, I know this is different, but I've been in scenarios like that and the next eight weeks we'll go through all that. I'll be prepared no matter what."

A perfect 6-0 as a pro, Price will be greeted by a rapturous atmosphere when she makes her Cardiff homecoming on May 11 while looking to become Wales' first ever female boxing world champion. She has her sights set on emulating not only Joe Calzaghe but also another landscape-altering champion in the women's game.

"You see what Katie Taylor has done for Ireland, I want to do the same for Wales," said Price. "Win this fight and I've made history again.

"I want to bring boxing back to Wales. We saw what (Joe) Calzaghe done and things like that, it's time for me to fly the flag and get big nights back to Wales.

"We're a small nation, a very proud country. You see it with the Six Nations and the football, everybody gets behind their own.

"You only have to go to a rugby match in Cardiff and the streets are full. I hope on May 11 they will come out and support me."

A typically composed Price has vowed to embrace and harness what promises to be an incredible show of support from her home crowd when she emerges in view of fulfilling a childhood dream. It poses as a new but exciting pressure for the Olympic champion.

"Obviously the ring walk and having the crowd is amazing, I'll soak it all up and enjoy it but I know as soon as I step in that ring there's only going to be one man I'm listening to and that's Rob (trainer Rob McCracken)," she said.

"I've got to be fully focused. That's one thing I do well, I block the crowd out. It's going to be an added pressure and different, but I'll soak it up and enjoy it. I know when I get to the ring it's down to business.

"As soon as that bell goes she's not my friend anymore, she's going to bring it to me and I'll be ready. It was my dream to be world champion and to have three on the line I'm going to go for it all the way and I believe I come out on top."

McCaskill arrives as a former undisputed world welterweight champion having also unified the WBA and WBC super lightweight titles as the biggest test of Price's career to date.

The Chicago native praised Price for her willingness to take on the challenge, though her opponent insists she will not be deceived by niceties during the build-up to their fight.

"I know she'll come out round one and try take my head off, I have no doubt about that," Price added.

"She's the champion, I respect her, I'm not her friend. I am a nice person and I'm laid back and don't really run my mouth because that's not me but when it comes to the boxing and I have to dig deep I will."