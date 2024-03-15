Tyson Fury could be ordered to fight Frank Sanchez if the Cuban comes through WBC eliminator bout

Frank Sanchez will take the 'quickest route' to a heavyweight world title fight against Tyson Fury if he overcomes Agit Kabayel in a WBC eliminator.

The Cuban can edge closer to a shot at Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, after an impressive seventh round knockout of Junior Fa in Saudi Arabia on the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin undercard in December.

On the same bill, Kabayel inflicted a shock stoppage on Arslanbek Makhmudov in the fourth round, and now the two unbeaten contenders have been ordered to fight for the opportunity to challenge Fury.

"For our part, we are 100 per cent trying to make the fight versus Kabayel," Sanchez's co-manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports News.

"Both fighters had fantastic performances in the Saudi Arabia, so it's a natural fight to make with the added bonus of the eliminator being called by the WBC.

"I know PBC [Premier Boxing Champions] would stage the fight in the US, but wherever it ultimately lands, it will be a good one - this is likely the quickest route to a world title for both fighters.

"Kabayel looked magnificent against Makhmudov, but Frank wants to be world champion, so he is willing to face a tough challenge in Kabayel."

Anthony Joshua has reiterated his desire to fight Fury after demolishing Francis Ngannou inside two rounds in Saudi Arabia last Friday.

Fury firstly must come through an undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 in Saudi Arabia, but WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has welcomed a future Fury vs Joshua fight.

"The WBC was presented a sanction request which was to fight for the undisputed. The WBC accepted that sanctioning and we accepted the rematch they have requested," Sulaiman told Sky Sports News.

"But, if it is not anything to do with contractual or promotion, we would absolutely accept the winner to fight Joshua.

"The WBC has been very much attentive to this matter. So we have completely freed the ground for the undisputed, for a rematch, and for another fight of that level.

"The WBC position right now is very open to support the undisputed champion taking on the fights that the fans want to see."

It remains to be seen where the winner of Sanchez vs Kabayel fits into the WBC's plans for their champion Fury, who does not have any mandatory commitments yet.

"We did order Kabayel to fight Frank Sanchez as an elimination bout without any consideration to be in the way of anything," Sulaiman added.

Sanchez will move within touching distance of a Fury fight if he defeats Kabayel, extending his unbeaten record to 25 wins with 17 knockouts.

