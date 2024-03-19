Adam Azim's next move imminent: 'Several major fights on the table,' says promoter Ben Shalom

Promoter Ben Shalom has revealed that a decision on Adam Azim's future is imminent with "several major fights on the table" for the reigning European Champion.

"Adam Azim is at an incredibly exciting stage of his career," said Shalom.

"At just 21 years of age and after only 10 fights, he is already European champion and is now ready to announce himself on the world stage.

"Adam has been attracting a lot of attention with big names on either side of the Atlantic calling him out.

"There are several major fights on the table for him and we'll be sitting down with [manager and head trainer Shane, and father Barry] the McGuigans early next week to make a decision."

Many have called for a fight between Azim and fellow undefeated Brit Dalton Smith, who faces Jose Zepeda in Sheffield this Saturday.

"A fight between Adam Azim and Dalton Smith is inevitable," said Shalom.

"They are two of the most exciting fighters in the super lightweight division.

"Adam has been on a great run of fights - Reyes, Fanyan, Petitjean, Poulsen - all of which will have helped prepare him for what comes next.

"Dalton has a tough test against Zepeda this weekend that he'll need to get through first, but we'd love to make that fight.

"Whether it happens next or one or two fights down the line, it has the potential to be a massive fight for British boxing.

"Adam's star is rising and with his growing profile, you can see why so many other fighters want to fight him.

"He has a lot of options. Whether it's big domestic showdowns or internationally recognised opponents, we're going to see Adam in some big fights next.

"Adam has a strong team around him. The McGuigans have a great track record of picking the right fights at the right time for their boxers, and ultimately, we will be guided by them to make a decision that's right for our fighter."

