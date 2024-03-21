Lawrence Okolie to fight Lukasz Rozanski for WBC Bridgerweight world title in Poland

Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC World Bridgerweight Championship on Friday May 24 at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports.

The former British, Commonwealth, European and WBO World Cruiserweight champion makes his long awaited return to the ring as he bids to triumph in two weights by taking on the undefeated Rozanski in the champion's backyard.

Okolie, who represented Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, first captured world honours in March 2021 with a knockout win over Rozanski's countryman Krzysztof Glowacki.

The 31-year-old moves up in weight for his first professional bout above the 200lbs limit following a majority decision loss against former stablemate Chris Billam-Smith in an epic world title showdown in May 2023 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

"I'm excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground," said Okolie. "Rozanski is a good champion, with an explosive style, but I'm coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine."

Rozanski, who has won 14 of his 15 victories by way of knockout, will be bringing big-time boxing back to Rzeszow having claimed the WBC Bridgerweight belt with a ferocious first-round stoppage win over the previously unbeaten Alen Babic in front of his home fans in April last year.

"I'm defending my world title in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former world champion," said Rozanski. "It's a fantastic fight, for moments like these, I've trained hard all my life."

The WBC Bridgerweight World Title fight between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie will be the second event co-promoted by BOXXER and Knockout Promotions following a successful collaboration in April 2023.

"We're excited to be returning to Poland and working once again with our friends at Knockout Promotions for what promises to be another spectacular night of boxing," said BOXXER CEO and promoter Ben Shalom.

"I was ringside to watch Rozanki beat Babic inside a round to claim the WBC Bridgerweight world title so I know Lawrence will need to be at his best to bring the belt back to the UK. I believe at this heavier weight we will see the best and most destructive version of Lawrence Okolie."

