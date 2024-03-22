Ben Whittaker and Callum Simpson set fights for Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke March 31 undercard

Rising stars Ben Whittaker and Callum Simpson have set their fights for the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke undercard.

Whittaker and Simpson will complete what promises to be a dramatic night of boxing at London's O2 Arena, live on Sky Sports on Sunday March 31.

Whittaker, 6-0 (5), has become a viral sensation with clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3 generating millions of views and global interest on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Toe2Toe podcast super-middleweight Callum Simpson says he would be interested in fighting light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker

Tipped for super-stardom, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist will look to capitalise on his new-found attention by delivering another show-stealing performance when he takes on Cheshire's Leon Willings, 7-1 (2).

Simpson, 13-0 (9), will look to extend his unbeaten streak as he builds towards a British super-middleweight title challenge.

Before the 27-year-old from Barnsley has his crack at the Lonsdale belt, he must first get past experienced Tanzanian Dulla Mbabe, (34-13-1 (29).

Wardley and Clarke top a stacked card in the capital as they look to settle their differences in one of British boxing's most hotly anticipated match-ups.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker and Prince Naseem Hamed have both been known to entertain fans with their repertoire of showboating skills - but who does it best?

The unbeaten fighters have been on a collision course as both men aim to establish themselves at the top of the domestic heavyweight scene.

Their simmering rivalry has reached boiling point following a cancelled purse bid last year. Clarke was ordered as mandatory challenger for Wardley's British title in April but was later withdrawn from purse bids.

The fallout sparked a series of tense exchanges between the warring heavyweights and has added serious spite to their Easter Sunday showdown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker treated the Wembley crowd to more of his party tricks during his dominant victory over Khalid Graidia

The bad blood runs deep in an undercard filled with unmissable fights.

Welterweight rivals Florian Marku and Chris Kongo, who had to be pulled apart following an explosive press conference altercation last year, finally get the chance to resolve their long-standing feud in a fascinating 10-round contest.

Viddal Riley and Mikael Lawal will meet in a special 'wildcard' contest for the English cruiserweight title, while Alen "The Savage" Babic and Steve Robinson collide in what promises to be a fan-friendly heavyweight firefight.

Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the stacked Easter Sunday 'Bad Blood' show with an additional allocation of tickets, priced from £35, now released due to demand and available for purchase via BOXXER.com.

Don't miss the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke British heavyweight title fight live on Sky Sports on Sunday March 31.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...