Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury? AJ may have to wait until 2025 for all-British clash, says Frank Warren

Anthony Joshua may have to wait till March 2025 to fight Tyson Fury, says promoter Frank Warren.

Fury will meet Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight on May 18, the first such contest of the four-belt era.

Warren, who co-promotes Fury along with Top Rank, expects the WBC heavyweight champion to fight twice this year - and both of those bouts could be against Usyk.

"One of them is, definitely!" Warren said. "These guys are getting massive, massive purses for these fights.

"The loser I'm quite sure will trigger the rematch clause because of the finances that are involved."

But Joshua could be in the frame to fight British rival Fury in 2025.

"Next March if Tyson does what I believe he'll do and AJ continues to win, I'm sure that'll set up a big fight," Warren told Sky Sports.

"It's like going back to the late 60s, 70s, that's what's happening now. These guys are all fighting each other."

Fury vs Joshua would be a major all British heavyweight clash, but rather than being held in a UK stadium, it could be destined for Saudi Arabia.

"I've got to be honest, I think that's where it will go," Warren said. "Of course, I'd like them in the UK.

"I look back when I was younger - all those many, many, many years ago - I look at all those really great fighters like Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, where did they put their big fight on? The Rumble in the Jungle [in what was then Zaire]. Where did George Foreman fight Frazier? In Jamaica. The Thriller in Manila. That's what happens. Because they went where the money is.

"Those fights I mentioned took place in places you'd never dream of boxing taking place. Traditionally it would have either gone to New York, then it became Vegas with the casinos."

But he reflected: "They're professional sportsmen. And boxers, unlike most sportsmen their career is very limited. One on your block and it can be all over. So you've got to make hay while the sun shines."

AJ vs Dubois?

Warren also suggested that, in the meantime, if Joshua is looking to work his way back into world title contention he consider fighting another Briton, Daniel Dubois.

Dubois pressed Usyk when he challenged the Ukrainian for the unified WBA, WBO and IBF titles but was ultimately stopped in nine rounds.

In December Dubois bounced back to halt Jarrell Miller and remain a contender in the division.

"Daniel, at the moment we're negotiating a fight. I can't go into the details but it's going to be a very meaningful fight - a very meaningful fight for him," Warren said.

But in the medium term he'd like to see Dubois box Joshua.

"I'd love to see that fight," he said. "An all British affair, there's nothing like one of those for us over here. I'd love to see that."

