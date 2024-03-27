Florian Marku: Chris Kongo needs to knock me out - because I won't give up

Florian Marku insists Chris Kongo, his opponent on Sunday night, has made a critical mistake.

Kongo, he claims, is underestimating him and Marku says he will make him pay for that.

The hostility between the pair first erupted with a press conference altercation last year. Now their rivalry will reach a conclusion when they fight on the Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke undercard, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

"He was disrespectful to me. He came like I was nobody," Marku told Sky Sports. "He interrupts me and that's why I pushed him.

"He likes to bully people. But if you bully him, he stops."

He acknowledges that Kongo made the approach to get this fight. "Now he has what he was wishing for," Marku said with menace.

"This is what he wanted. He wanted this fight to happen. Now he has it. We're going to see on March 31 if he's going to regret it."

Marku warned: "To beat me they should knock me out. Because I don't give up. I don't care what he brings. I will do my job and I will fulfil my dream no matter how it's going to be."

But Kongo does believe he can knock out the "Albanian King".

"I believe I can," the Londoner told Sky Sports. "The one thing about me, I've been tried and tested with tough, tough guys. Not just even in the ring. I'm talking about even in training and sparring, I've been hit by some heavy hitters and I've still been in there with them."

Kongo has previously sparred top class fighter from higher weight classes, like James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. Now he is a seasoned pro. In his last fight he challenged for the British and Commonwealth titles, only losing to Ekow Essuman on a tight decision.

"Now it's time for [Marku] to prove how good he is against someone like me," Kongo said. "I believe what wins the fight for me as well, another thing I've added now is my experience. I've been there under the bright lights, performed very well. I've done it all now.

"All that's been in my head is win, win, win. It doesn't matter how. I just know I'm coming to win."

Marku however thinks that confidence could be Kongo's downfall.

"He underestimates me. Like everyone has done," he said. "Maybe became I came in from an MMA background and from kickboxing and I'm not really experienced in the boxing game. They forget that I'm undefeated.

"When they are inside there with me they feel how much I want it. How different I am," he continued.

"Now it's once more to prove to the crowd and to him that I'm not here by luck.

"I know how hard I work, I know what I'm capable of. On March 31 we're going to see it. I'm going to show it."

