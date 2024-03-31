Frazer Clarke vs Fabio Wardley - who wins? Expert predictions ahead of British heavyweight title clash

Experts, fighters and pundits have their say ahead of Frazer Clarke against Fabio Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

The British rivals will meet in the main event on a bumper card at the O2 Arena on Easter Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Lawrence Okolie (former cruiserweight world champion):

"I think that's a good fight. I'd have to be there, because I'm an Olympian I'd favour Frazer based on boxing ability, size and grit, but Wardley is another person who whenever he's looked like he's going to lose he's managed to drag it back and land some haymakers.

"I think he'll be feeling extremely confident, he's been in an amazing run of form. It's almost pedigree against run of form so we'll see what happens. I would say Clarke on points."

Callum Simpson (Central Area titlist):

"I'm going to go for Frazer Clarke on points. I think it's going to be a good fight. I think a lot of people are writing Frazer off.

"Fabio Wardley's probably proven himself more at pro level, I think. Frazer Clarke's not proven as a pro but I think he's one of those fighters the better opponent, the better he'll fight. I don't think he's really had to dig deep or do anything special to beat the guys he's been fighting. This next one I think he will."

Gary Logan (professional coach):

"You just know as soon as you hit Wardley he's going to come back, step off and be ready to go again. I want to say Frazer because an Olympic bronze medallist shouldn't be losing to guys that didn't have any sort of amateur career.

"But until Frazer proves to me that he can't be hit easily, I'm going to go Fabio on this one. I think Fabio stoppage."

Isaac Chamberlain (British champion):

"I think Fabio because of his experience in the professional ranks. But Frazer has a lot of experience fighting with GB all over the world. That could put him in good stead. But 12 rounds boxing in a professional ring is very different to three-round amateur fights no matter how good your opponents are.

"I think Fabio wins on points."

Jeamie TKV (Heavyweight prospect):

"My prediction is that Fabio wins. I'm not writing off Frazer because he's very capable. I can see him having success early. I can see him doing very well early but it's if he can maintain that. Especially in a championship fight.

"I believe as the fight goes on Fabio will become a problem for Frazer.

"I think Frazer believes that he's better than him. Because he's done more than he has, he feels like he's more experienced than Fabio is [thanks to his amateur career]. But from what I've seen he's not better than Fabio."

Johnny Nelson (Former world champion):

"I would go with Frazer. I think Frazer Clarke has got a lot more technical artillery, insight and understanding. The only thing Frazer's lacking in this fight is professional experience.

"We've not had such an even fight for a British heavyweight title for quite a while. I love this fight. I think it's a great fight. I think it's a tough fight for both fighters, a lot at stake for both fighters."

Chris Kongo (British title challenger):

"Frazer, wicked heavyweight, one of the top heavyweights, I believe in the country. Fabio Wardley comes from white collar boxing but has done so well.

"They sparred each other, they shared some rounds. Sparring is sparring, you can't take nothing from it. These are two good fighters. It's just going to be a good fight. I know that Fabio's got that dog in him. In sparring you can see he's got that dog in him but fights are where he brings it out.

"This is nothing new to Frazer Clarke, he's fought some top, top guys on the amateur but amateurs is different to professionals. It's going to be a cracking fight, I can't wait to win and sit down ringside and see Fabio take the win. I believe he's got the victory. A hard fight but one in that he'll come out victorious."

Anthony Ogogo (former Olympic bronze medallist)

"I've known Big Fraze for a long long time, he's a really well-drilled fighter, big, strong, powerful.

"If I was a betting man I'd put money on Frazer getting the win and becoming British heavyweight champion."

