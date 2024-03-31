Adam Azim and Harlem Eubank set sights on clash of the unbeatens after meeting at O2 Arena

Adam Azim and Harlem Eubank are aiming to finalise a deal for a clash of the unbeaten British super-lightweight talents.

The duo came face to face in the ring ahead of the British and Commonwealth heavyweight title clash between Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley at the O2 Arena on Sunday evening.

They were joined by boxing greats Barry McGuigan and Chris Eubank Sr, who confirmed they are eyeing a showdown in the not-too-distant future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim retained his European title after Enock Poulsen collapsed in pain following a dislocated shoulder in the fifth round

"Adam Azim is a special talent," McGuigan, whose son Shane manages and trains Azim, said. "[We've got] Great respect for Harlem Eubank and his Uncle Chris.

"It's a great legacy, but Adam Azim is a sensational talent and I believe he will beat Harlem comprehensively."

Azim's fifth-round win over Enock Poulsen to retain the EBU European title in February, after his opponent suffered a shoulder injury, took him to 11-0 (8) since turning professional.

Eubank, meanwhile, moved to 19-0 (8) on the back of an 11th-round stoppage of Timo Schwarzkopf to claim the WBO Global belt last November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim says he fully expects to fight Dalton Smith at some point, but admits he will let his team organise his immediate future

Eubank's uncle is in no doubt he will show just why the 30-year-old has racked up such an impressive record if a showdown with Azim can be finalised.

"Harlem is going to take that front seat," Eubank Sr said. "He is fighting with his heart, as you will see.

"His style is like that of Sugar Ray Leonard's and his fortitude is that of mine.

"We're Eubank, we're not here to play."

'It's going to be an Azim takeover' | Eubank: I know he doesn't want it

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Adam Azim's spectacular 2023, which saw the rising star pick up three wins as he became the European champion

Adam Azim is relishing a clash with Harlem Eubank in what would be the toughest fight of his career to date.

Azim has already beaten two undefeated fighters in Santos Reyes, who was 12-0, and the 14-0 Enock Poulsen, and is determined to show his prospective opponent's famous surname counts for nothing.

"This is what I wanted," Azim said. "He might be Eubank, but I'm Azim, so it's going to be an Azim takeover."

Eubank, however, dismissed the 22-year-old's claims and insisted there is no way Azim truly wants to test himself against him.

"I don't believe he wants it," Eubank said. "His team organise everything for him, his team are clearly excited, but I know he doesn't want it."