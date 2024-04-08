Ryad Merhy promises to prove Tyson Fury wrong ahead of Jared Anderson clash

Ryad Merhy says he will prove Tyson Fury wrong by defeating heavyweight contender Jared Anderson - before later setting his sights on Lawrence Okolie.

Former WBA cruiserweight champion Merhy is primed to make the step up to heavyweight on April 14 when he takes on the undefeated Anderson, who sits 16-0 amid his pursuit of a world title opportunity.

The 24-year-old Anderson, who has won 15 of his 16 fights by way of knockout, has previously been hailed as the future of the heavyweight division by WBC champion Fury.

Merhy has other ideas.

"I'm the future guy who is going to beat the future champion, Jared will lose that fight and I'll prove Tyson Fury wrong," he told Sky Sports.

Merhy is an experienced customer and enters the contest 32-2 in his career on the back of a split decision victory over former Olympic champion Tony Yoka in December.

His only career losses have come at the hands of Kevin Lerena in May last year and long-term cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian. He believes Anderson is yet to encounter an opponent similar to the calibre that he has faced over the years.

"The only name I know of Jared's opponents is Charles Martin, that's the only name we knew from anybody he fought," said Merhy.

"Can we compare him to an Olympic gold medallist?"

Anderson is building a growing reputation as one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division, extending his perfect record last August with a fifth-round stoppage win against Andriy Rudenko.

"He is a very young talented fighter who has a lot of things to prove," said Merhy.

"He can switch guard and use both hands, early on we spoke about the power but you have to see who he knocked out before.

"The opponent he had before, to be able to compare who knocks out who we have to be able to see who he fought. He's doing pretty well with his skills, we will see on fight night who is the better fighter."

Merhy deems the Anderson fight as something of a free hit, devoid of expectations and offering the potential to scupper the plans of his American counterpart.

Oleksandr Usyk reigned supreme as a world champion in the cruiserweight division, before going on to win world titles as a heavyweight. Could Merhy follow suit?

"Let's be reasonable, my first goal is to be world champion in the bridgerweight division," he explained. "That's my first goal, become world champion in bridgerweight and then if opportunities come at heavyweight again I will catch it.

"But first I want to become world champion in bridgerweight.

"I'm loving being the outsider, it's a very comfortable position for me to be in. There's no pressure. I'm not a heavyweight, I'm a bridgerweight so it's just an opportunity I've caught and being the outsider gives me zero stress and very comfortable.

"I'm waiting for my opportunity to catch the bridgerweight world title."

Lawrence Okolie recently announced he will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight world title as he steps up in weight following his defeat to Chris Billam-Smith. The Londoner is an opponent Merhy would seemingly jump at the chance to face.

"I don't feel like he has anything special, I was watching him fight in the cruiserweight division already," he said.

"He's tall, has a good jab and that's about it. It's not something that's of any concern to me.

"And yes, I'll take that fight."

