Fabio Wardley could be heading to Ipswich Town for hometown fight after club gives green light for boxing event

Fabio Wardley could be heading to Ipswich Town for a hometown fight after the club confirmed it wants to host a heavyweight title clash in front of a "huge crowd".

Wardley retained his British and Commonwealth titles after battling to a thrilling draw with Frazer Clarke at The O2 on March 31.

The Suffolk-based champion is a passionate supporter of Ipswich, regularly attending home and away fixtures, and the club's CEO Mark Ashton has welcomed the prospect of Wardley fighting at Portman Road.

"We're immensely proud of Fabio for what he has achieved over these past few years," Ashton told Sky Sports.

"We've always been open to him fighting at Portman Road in his hometown in front of what will be a huge crowd.

"Of course with anything, the time needs to be right for both the club and Fabio, but when that time is right, Portman Road will be waiting.

"We'd love it to be this year."

Wardley is currently considering his next career move and remains open to an immediate rematch against Clarke.

"It's a likely option," Wardley has told Sky Sports News. "It's not the only option, but it's a likely option.

"I'm still champion, I've still got my belts. I'm still well-ranked with the governing bodies for world titles.

"Or if the fans want it [Clarke rematch], they want to see it again and it becomes big enough, then we can run it back.

"Whoever I fight there, it would be a dream come true for me to fight at Portman Road in front of over 30,000 people."

Ipswich are battling with Leicester City and Leeds United for automatic promotion and could have secured Premier League status by the time Wardley fights at the football stadium.

"That top three battle is just crazy," said Wardley. "There's a point or two between everyone.

"It's a wild ride to watch and obviously I have a really close relationship with the club, so it's fantastic to be there and watch the boys succeed and do so well."

