Zelfa Barrett stops Jordan Gill in 10th round as Ellie Scotney and Rhiannon Dixon pick up world championship belts

Zelfa Barrett stopped Jordan Gill in the 10th round to win a thrilling all-British super-featherweight world title eliminator at the Manchester Arena.

The pair went toe-to-toe throughout an absorbing contest before local fighter Barrett found another gear with two rounds to go, twice sending Gill to the canvas.

WBA International belt holder Gill was floored by a body shot and although he recovered, the Cambridgeshire boxer was knocked down for a second time with another blow to the midriff and the referee stepped in to end the fight.

Barrett, 30, will now be hoping for a second shot at the world title after sealing the 31st win of his 33-fight professional career.

Image: Zelfa Barrett picked up the win in Manchester via stoppage

Earlier on the undercard, London's Ellie Scotney became a unified world super-bantamweight champion after a deserved unanimous points decision over previously unbeaten Frenchwoman Segolene Lefebvre.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scotney, who already held the IBF belt, maintained her 100 per cent record in her ninth professional fight with a relentless display over 10 rounds, in which Lefebvre did well to survive.

Warrington's Rhiannon Dixon also became a world champion, winning the vacant WBO lightweight title with a unanimous points victory over Argentina's Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

Image: Rhiannon Dixon won the vacant WBO lightweight title with a unanimous points victory

Dixon, a former pharmacist who has now won all 10 of her professional fights, knocked down her opponent in the third round, landing a left hook flush to Carabajal's chin, before the Argentine recovered to last the distance.

Watch Fury vs Usyk live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, boxing and so much more.