Willie Limond: Former British boxing champion dies at age of 45

Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, his son has announced on social media.

Limond, who won 42 of his 48 fights as a professional from 1999 to 2023, had fallen ill last week.

A statement from the Scot's boxing club, the St Andrew's Sporting Club, read: "Everyone at St Andrew's Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond.

"Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time."

More to follow...