Fury vs Usyk: Joseph Parker is 'next in line' for a WBO mandatory title challenge against undisputed champion

Joseph Parker is aiming to return in the Autumn and could work towards a WBO mandatory title fight against the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

The New Zealander sealed a majority decision points win over Zhilei Zhang in March to earn the WBO interim belt, which has put him within touching distance of another world title shot.

Usyk defends his WBO, WBA and IBF belts against WBC champion Fury fight on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Parker is one of the potential challengers who are waiting for the outcome of the undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury believes if he became undisputed champion after his fight with Oleksandr Usyk he won't as he has experienced different types of success before.

"He's had a stunning year, five fights in the calendar year and five wins, took on two of the most feared heavyweights in boxing in Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang and overcame both of them emphatically," Parker's promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports.

"It's probably a best-ever year for Joseph Parker and he's earned back the respect of the boxing public and has real currency again at the peak of his powers.

"Behind the scenes there's talks of Joseph going on a card later in the year, but we don't want to be presumptuous.

"Boxers say they will fight anyone and in Joseph's case that is true he will fight anybody. He'd love to be on a Saudi card in September or October and to whoever he is asked, he will fight."

Filip Hrgovic could be the next challenger for Fury or Usyk after defeating Zhang in an IBF title eliminator, but the Croatian will risk this position in a fight against Britain's Daniel Dubois on June 1.

Parker is well positioned for his own shot as he seeks a second world title reign after previously claiming the WBO title in 2016, defending the belt twice.

"The other point is that he's the WBO interim champion and mandatory and next in line," said Higgins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A masked Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang were unveiled as opponents at the press conference for the undercard of Artur Beterbiev versus Dmitry Bivol.

"In Saudi there are a couple of very interesting cards coming up with Tyson Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk and then you've got Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder, so once these cards are through it will be very interesting to see what the option is for Joseph.

"Every boxer should want the world title shot. Joseph would love to fight the winner of course but that's not necessarily to say it would happen yet."

Parker again showcased his humour by challenging Anthony Joshua to a rematch in a social media video which went viral.

But Higgins insists Parker is serious about a second fight and would avenge his points loss to Joshua in 2018.

"It should happen but I don't think Joshua or the powers that be will line it up next," said Higgins.

"It would be great if they did and Joseph would take the fight but if I was a betting man I'm not sure that would be next.

"I think Joseph would beat Joshua now. All boxing and trash talk aside, I think he would beat Joshua now.

"I think they [Joshua's promotional team Matchroom] would back Joshua but they would acknowledge there is a risk, of course."

