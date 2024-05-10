Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill both make weight comfortably ahead of world title clash

An unflappable Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill set the tone for an enthralling world title bout as the pair oozed confidence at Friday's final weigh-in in Cardiff.

Price hit the scales at 10st 5lbs 5oz as she prepares to challenge McCaskill for the IBO, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles, with the American coming in at 10st 5lbs.

It beckons as a maiden world title opportunity for Olympic champion Price, who is gearing up for just her seventh professional fight.

Victory would see Price become Wales' first ever female boxing world champion, the 29-year-old having set out to emulate the influence of Katie Taylor in Ireland as something of the face for a new chapter in Welsh boxing.

Lauren Price says she is in great shape and is 100 percent confident she will beat Jessica McCaskill to become the new WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine World Welterweight champion.

"I'm 100 per cent confident, I've had a great camp, I'm in great shape, I just have to go out and perform and box my best, I believe I'll get the job done," said Price.

"I'm going to soak it all in, it's a dream to box in Wales, there will be some noise in there tomorrow night.

"I promise to put a show on. And the new!"

Former undisputed welterweight champion McCaskill is 12-3-1 in her career and is coming off the back of a draw with Sandy Ryan.

The 39-year-old enters having never lost a decision at this weight class.

"I'm very confident, I think everything we've worked on is on point," she said. "Being here, the atmosphere, the team is here, everything is where it should be. It's all really comfortable.

"I had some pizza last night, some ice cream, I never fail at the scales. Make sure to watch, tune in, get tickets, turn on and watch the fight.

"And still!"

For teammates Kyran Jones and Lewis Howell go against each other on Saturday and tempers appeared to spill over at a heated head-to-head between the two unbeaten Welsh fighters.

Hughie Fury (27-3) weighed in at 17st 5lbs as he prepares for the second fight since his return to the ring following a three-year absence when he takes on former German heavyweight champion Patrick Korte (21-3-1), who came in 16st 8lbs.

"Over the moon, glad to be back doing what I love best, I'm happy to put a show on, get the rust off," said Fury.

"He's got a big head, plenty of big punches. The main thing is I'm healthy and ready to go.

"I've got the cobwebs off, feel a lot better, I don't think it's going to last long."

A largely amicable weigh-in threatened to spill over just once when Kyran Jones shoved Lewis Howell after an intense stare-down between the pair.

