Conor Benn provisionally suspended again after UK Anti-Doping Agency and British Boxing Board of Control appeals

Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended again from competing following successful appeals by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

Benn was originally suspended from the sport in March 2023 after twice testing positive for a banned substance ahead of a planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022.

Last July the independent National Anti-Doping Panel issued a ruling that lifted his suspension from boxing. The BBBoC and UKAD appealed that decision, with Benn choosing to continue his career in America while the appeals were ongoing.

On Friday, the BBBoC and UKAD were successful in their appeals to overturn the National Anti-Doping Panel's decision.

Robert W Smith, General Secretary of the BBBoC said: "As UKAD have stated, the BBBoC can confirm that Conor Benn is subject to a Provisional Suspension prohibiting him from participating in any capacity (or assisting another Athlete in any capacity) in a Competition, Event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the BBBoC or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

"UKAD and the BBBoC were successful in their respective appeals of a decision handed down by a tribunal of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July 2023, and Mr Benn's Provisional Suspension was reimposed by the appeal tribunal following those successful appeals.

"As Mr Benn's case remains before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel and the case will now progress in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the BBBoC is not able to make any further public comment at this time."

Benn's promoters, Matchroom, declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Benn has always stressed his innocence over the two failed drugs tests.

When UKAD and the BBBoC launched their appeals, Benn said: "I'm disappointed at the news of an appeal being made, having already been cleared by both the WBC and the National Anti-Doping Panel to continue my career without any restriction.

"As I have said before, I am innocent. Nothing has changed and I remain confident in my position.

"I will not be commenting further while I let the legal process play out."

