Hughie Fury stops Patrick Korte to continue comeback after three years out of ring

Hughie Fury continued his comeback in style as he recorded a second-round stoppage victory over Patrick Korte in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old was fighting for the second time in three weeks following a six-round points win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko having been out of the ring for three years due to health issues.

He saw to shaking off any ring rust emphatically as he landed a vicious right hand in the second round to leave Korte staggering on his feet, a subsequent assault eventually forcing the referee to step in and bring the contest to a halt.

"Who's next? You'll have to talk to my team," Fury told Sky Sports.

"I've been out for three years, the main thing for me is activity. I'm not afraid to fight anyone.

"I love to fight, I'll fight anyone and I want to put fights on for the public. Anyone, any place, anywhere."

Victory lifts Fury's record to 28-3 as he looks to claw his way back towards the world's top heavyweights, with whom he had mixed it when he fought Joseph Parker for the WBO world heavyweight title back in September 2017.

"First of all, if he's not going to win world titles and not be world class, he might as well pack it in," said trainer and father Peter Fury.

"There's still a lot to work on.

"Our intention is to keep Hughie busy, get him the right fights, and when he's ready let him loose."

Rhys Edwards and Thomas Patrick Ward

Rhys Edwards emerged victorious in the night's chief support as he defeated Thomas Patrick Ward via unanimous decision to clinch the vacant WBA intercontinental featherweight belt.

Edwards dazzled to the tune of a raucous atmosphere in support of the Welsh native, out-pacing, out-landing and out-manoeuvring the experienced Ward, who previously held British super-bantamweight title in 2017, to win it 99-91, 98-92, 98-92 on the judges' scorecards.

It was Edwards who dictated the early exchanges with a smart jab that could not miss as he twice snapped back the head of Ward to assert himself off the front foot.

And it was Edwards who looked the sharper and more reactive of the two to get his work in upon the pair breaking from the clench, before an overhand right began to find its target in the third round.

Every time it looked like Ward might begin to establish some control of his own, Edwards bit back with slick combinations evidenced by his opponent's swelling eyes as the rounds went on.

The superior accuracy of Edwards was underlined in the final two rounds as Ward battled with blood coming from a nasty cut above his eye, as much telling the story of a relentless effort from the now 16-0 Edwards.

Mark Jeffers delivered one of the knockouts of the year earlier in the night when he floored Darren Johnstone in a devastating fifth-round stoppage victory.

The Chorley man had boosted his stock with an upset win over Zak Chelli in Manchester last year, before also defeating Germaine Brown impressively in January.

He bolstered his reputation once more as he landed a crushing right hand to leave Johnstone flat out and in need of lengthy medical treatment before eventually returning to his feet.

"We all want to win, we all want a knockout, but the main thing is we all want to come out the ring safely. I'm glad Darren got up there," said Jeffers.

"I'm only getting better, I'm only getting stronger, so let's go."

