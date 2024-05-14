Fury vs Usyk: Tyson Fury on the dangers of boxing - 'I know the risks, but I can't worry about it'

Tyson Fury intends to prove himself the best heavyweight on the planet when he fights Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

It is the opportunity of a lifetime and with a fight of this magnitude come vast rewards - wealth from his prizemoney whatever happens and lasting legacy if he wins.

But as the countdown to the undisputed championship clash began in earnest at the start of fight week in Riyadh, Fury was sombrely reminded of the dangers of his chosen profession.

Middleweight boxer Sherif Lawal died after making his professional debut at a leisure centre in Harrow.

"God rest his soul," Fury said. "You know getting into this sport that it's a dangerous sport. You go in there, you're getting paid for danger.

"You can get your brains knocked out. We're not in there to tickle each other. We're there to inflict damage on each other by punching each other to the head and body and unfortunately things like this happen now and again."

Fury is an intelligent fighter and is as well-versed in the dangers of his sport as anyone. It is something he believes a boxer must accept.

"It is what it is. We all know what we're getting in for. It's a bit like being somebody who jumps out of a plane parachute jumping. Now and again their parachute don't open, they hit the floor but it doesn't stop everyone from parachute jumping. It happens," he said.

"I know all the risks. I've known it my whole life. It is what it is. If it's my time, it's God's will and I'll die. And if not then I'll live. You can't tempt fate.

"I can't decide what happens in the future and I can't worry about it either."

Fury won't allow the promise of what happens if he becomes the undisputed champion, or let the potential threats opponent Usyk could pose distract his focus from the task at hand, which for him simply is boxing and winning on Saturday.

"It's a good job I live for today and don't think about the future," he explained. "There's no future. There is no tomorrow.

"Apollo said it to Rocky. There is no tomorrow. In my faith and my belief there is no tomorrow. Jesus said I'll come back like a thief in the night, no time, date or hour so be prepared, live for today because tomorrow ain't promised.

"There been a few people that I've known who went to bed and died the next day, didn't wake up, So every day is a blessing so I take that and enjoy every day."

Fury has had a long career and, after he beat Wladimir Klitschko, was out of the sport for more than two years in the midst of it. But he doesn't intend to retire any time soon. He is contemplating up to 10 more fights. Because, for all the danger that comes with it, boxing is still something he enjoys.

"I believe every time you go in a ring you leave with less than you had when you went in there first time. It takes a little bit more out of you, a little bit, a little bit more and a little bit more. But it's a good job I live for today and don't think about the future," he said.

"I was probably better [before]. I was younger, in my early 20s, now I'm in my mid-30s. I was a better fighter 12 years ago, I had the fountain of youth, now I have the wisdom instead," he reflected.

"My youth has evaded me and my experience has to take over, I'm no spring chicken.

"If you look at the greats, when they were 35 they were said to be finished and over the hill. I've got to put youth to one side and use my experience and mentality."

He continued: "When you're enjoying something, you're doing your thing, your routine, years pass by quite quickly so I'm not too concerned about all the negative stuff of staying around and boxing. We'll just play it by ear, I suppose. Like I said if it's 10 fights over the next five years then I want them quick."

No bout though, before or after this Usyk contest, will be as significant as the undisputed championship fight.

For Fury, from the beginning, his career has been a sequence of moments leading up to this defining night. He maintained he is ready for whatever it may bring.

"Undisputed. British champion. Each fight you take is a big fight," he said. "I remember when I became novice ABA champion, under 10 fights, that was a big moment for me.

"Then when I became senior champion that was a big moment, then English, British, European, they're all big moments so I suppose this is a big moment also."

But he insisted: "It's always been one fight at a time."

Taking it one fight at a time has led Fury here. Not to his final fight, there will be more to come, but to the highest stage of all. This fight is the one, the one that proves whether Tyson Fury is what he's always said he is - the best big man on the planet. A big moment, there is no doubt about that.

