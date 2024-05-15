Fury vs Usyk: Rapper Bugzy Malone says we’ll see the 'best of Tyson Fury' against Oleksandr Usyk

Anyone who has listened to Bugzy Malone's music will know how much the city of Manchester means to him. The communal spirit of the town has played an integral role in moulding the MOBO-winning Grime star.

Bugzy Malone may have made his name on the microphone, but it was in the squared circle where he was toughened at the Collyhurst and Moston Boxing Club. It was at the Manchester-based club where Bugzy Malone regularly sparred with super featherweight Zelfa Barrett and former IBO light-heavyweight World Champion Lyndon Arthur.

The rapper also recalls training alongside WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, when he was younger.

"He was just exceptionally big, it was like a joke," Bugzy Malone told Sky Sports.

"I just see people as people. I was too focused on myself to think 'that's Tyson Fury'. I knew he was a nice guy and a good boxer and my family knew his family so there was a connection there."

Given his strong ties to Manchester and a personal relationship with the British boxing star, there's no surprise who Bugzy Malone believes will have the upper hand in Fury's undisputed heavyweight championship clash against Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"If Tyson is switched on anybody would struggle to even land a glove on him," he said.

"He's got a size advantage in this fight, so I'm just hoping that this is the fight that Tyson is excited about because if it is, then this is the fight where we're going to see the best Tyson. So, I think Fury will win."

From Tyson Fury to Bugzy Malone himself, Manchester is a city known for its production line of fighting talent. For Bugzy Malone, it's no surprise to see boxers from Manchester achieve big things.



"It's a tough place to grow up," he said.

"You learn to fight and look after yourself. The culture of fighting is big in Manchester, more than most places. That's why there's so much [boxing] talent that's come out of there."

The first undisputed heavyweight championship clash in over two decades has boosted public interest in the sport. Bugzy Malone has also considered lacing up the gloves himself, with former multi-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather recently emerging as a potential opponent for a bout.

"There were a few offers early doors but there was nobody mentioned who was interesting," he said. "Recently Floyd's team approached us about wanting to fight but it looks like we've got some kind of complications going on so that hasn't happened.

"I would love to share a ring with Floyd. I was sat watching Floyd as a kid and I have huge respect for what he's done.

"He's someone that has achieved greatness in his field, to be able to share the ring with him would be interesting."

As a Manchester City fan, speculation that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney could be interested in making an appearance in the ring has also piqued Bugzy Malone's interest.

"Manchester City is ingrained into me," he told Sky Sports.

"I got invited to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United and had to make sure the box was a City one.

"If I got the chance to fight Wayne Rooney at the Etihad, I'd do it."

