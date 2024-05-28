Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk rematch date close to being set, says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to agree a date for their eagerly-awaited rematch within the next month, says promoter Frank Warren.

Usyk emerged victorious via split decision when the rivals met earlier this month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

It had been well-publicised in the lead-up to the fight that the Fury-Usyk contract included a rematch clause, with both men evidently keen to honour that later this year.

"I spoke to him [Fury] after the fight and obviously when he got back just to make sure he's okay," Warren told Sky Sports. "He was very disappointed but very philosophical.

"The rematch was signed before the first fight took place anyway and that date will be set within the next month or so, both fighters said they want it and we'll go from there.

"It was a fabulous fight, two absolute gladiators who didn't leave anything in the ring in an epic fight in the most important fight of the 21st century.

"A very very close fight and I think it will be an even bigger one next time."

Fury had seemingly been in control of the fight at the midway point when Usyk made a stunning breakthrough, a thrilling ninth seeing the Ukrainian threaten to stop 'The Gypsy King', who received a standing count.

Warren is confident Fury can make the required adjustments to avenge his first career defeat second time around.

"I think he can, he believes he can," said Warren. "The truth of the matter is there was a point in the fight, I think at the end of the seventh round when he caught Usyk with a couple of really good uppercuts and he was struggling a bit, but he went back to the corner and found a second wind and came out and caught Tyson with a really good shot on the nose.

"It seemed to trouble Tyson a bit, it took his momentum away a bit, obviously we know what happened in the ninth.

"It was a fight of two halves, Tyson knows what he has to do and I'm sure Usyk does. Both of those guys were in an absolute war, that has taken a lot out of both of them.

"It will be interesting to see when it does happen who it has impacted the most."